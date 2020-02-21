21.02.2020 03:36:00

WePartner Group and Polara Capital to fund new self-storage development in Peachtree Corners

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polara Capital, a capital markets advisory firm based out of Roswell, GA, has developed a joint venture with WePartner and ADEVCO to fund a new 3-story, 98,000 sq. ft. self-storage development at 7112 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Peachtree Corners, GA. Upon completion, the project will be considered Class A in terms of physical and investment quality. The property will be branded and managed by LifeStorage.

"We're excited about this project and its potential in a great market," said Will Colley, co-Founder of Polara Capital. John Stanforth, a Polara co-founder, noted, "Moreover, we look forward to a long relationship with WePartner."

"The new storage facility will offer residents and businesses a safe, conveniently located, and professionally managed storage option in Northeast Atlanta," said Michael Godin, Vice President at WePartner.

About WePartner

WePartner is a fully-integrated real estate firm that develops and manages all property types of real estate throughout Atlanta. They currently own and manage over $250M in assets, totaling 2M square feet.

About Polara Capital
Polara Capital specializes in commercial real estate finance from $1,000,000 to $40,000,000 for real estate investors and developers. Polara Capital is a relationship-based company that seeks to understand our clients' business, develop flexible products, and provide reliable execution.

CONTACTS:
Polara Capital
Josh Underwood
404.319.8079

WePartner
Michael Godin
404.988.4226

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wepartner-group-and-polara-capital-to-fund-new-self-storage-development-in-peachtree-corners-301008965.html

SOURCE Polara Capital

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.02.20
Vontobel: Trotz Virussorgen auf Kurs?
20.02.20
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
20.02.20
Gold steigt auf 7-Jahreshoch
20.02.20
Weekly-Hits: Fusionen, Übernahmen & Streamingdienstleister
20.02.20
SMI nicht zu bändigen
19.02.20
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
mehr
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie massiv unter Druck: Swiss Re leidet unter grosser Schadensbelastung
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti wird durch ING-CEO Hamers ersetzt
US-Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
GAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: GAM Holding mit Gewinnrückgang - Änderungen in der Geschäftsleitung
Tesla-Aktie überbewertet? Experte sieht Potenzial für Tesla, in die Bewertung hineinzuwachsen
Julius Bär-Aktie im Minus: Finma stellt schwere Mängel in Geldwäschereibekämpfung fest
Amazon-CEO verkauft erneut Aktien in Milliardenhöhe
Klimaschutzdebatte: Big-Oil-Konzerne wie Shell, Exxon, TOTAL, BP & Co. im Zwiespalt
Auswirkungen des Coronavirus: Für diese Schweizer Aktien werden Analysten pessimistischer
Givaudan schliesst Übernahme von Ungerer ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen war die Stimmung getrübt. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX bewegte sich tiefer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;