Wendy Sterling, BA, CPCC, ACC is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy Sterling, BA, CPCC, ACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Empowering Coach for her outstanding contributions in the field of Recovery and acknowledgment of her coaching expertise as the Founder of The Divorce Rehab™.           

Healing women from divorce is what Wendy Sterling does. Empowering them to reclaim their voice and identity to create their next best chapter is who she is. Established in 2017, The Divorce Rehab™ is the FIRST and ONLY program that focuses on using tough love to move women through the pain and fear of divorce more quickly than if they do it alone. Unlike other divorce coaching programs out there, Ms. Sterling's program uses divorce as an empowerment experience for women to find their true voice and identity. It uses the same steps and insights gained from her own divorce to help women consciously create their next chapter. Her clients receive guidance to step into their power of choice and learn how to focus on themselves again. They receive the tools and community they need to get there and Ms. Sterline holds them accountable for the results they desire every step of the way. In addition to the program, Ms. Sterling offers individual coaching as well as group coaching and workshops to help divorced women remember who they are and what they are capable of.

In addition to her role at Divorce Rehab™, Ms. Sterling is a parent coach at Circle4Parents and a featured coaching expert at The Forem. She offers a vast repertoire of skills in strong leadership, mentor, life coaching, critical thinking, and problem-solving. Before establishing her company, she served as a top-level advertising sales executive in the digital space, working for companies such as Who What Wear and Refinery29. Today, she uses her own divorce experience to help others to see how divorce can be an empowering experience that women go through to find their true identity and voice to design the life that they want instead of feeling stuck with the life that they have.

To prepare for her acclaimed career, Ms. Sterling completed her undergraduate studies at the University of California at Los Angeles and went on to attend the Coaching Training Institute where she got certified as a CPCC. She maintains active memberships and affiliations with the International Coach Federation, International Association of Women, Lead Up for Women and Ellevate LA. Devoted to giving back, Ms. Sterling donates to the Ovarian Cancer Research, and the American Heart Association.

In her spare time, Ms. Sterling enjoys hiking, reading, running, traveling, going to the movies, and spending time with her two sons.

For further information, please visit https://www.wendysterling.net/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendy-sterling-ba-cpcc-acc-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301099674.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

