Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'301 0.4%  SPI 14'919 0.6%  Dow 33'958 0.2%  DAX 16'098 0.9%  Euro 0.9785 0.8%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.6%  Gold 1'954 -0.4%  Bitcoin 23'555 0.6%  Dollar 0.9104 0.8%  Öl 72.4 -3.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Lohnt sich derzeit ein Gold-Investment? So argumentiert der "In Gold We Trust"-Report 2023
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Erneutes Passagierplus im Mai
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis legt für Chinook Milliardensumme auf den Tisch
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
Transformation von Ethereum-NFTs ins Bitcoin-Netzwerk: Diese Option gibt es
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Uniper33519628Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Wendel InvestissementAct. Aktie [Valor: 506643 / ISIN: FR0000121204]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.06.2023 18:10:56

Wendel: Successful issue of €300 million 7-year bond issue bearing interest at 4.5%

Wendel InvestissementAct.
100.80 EUR -0.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.


PRESS RELEASE - JUNE 12, 2023

Successful issue of €300 million

7-year bond issue bearing interest at 4.5%


Wendel has successfully placed a €300 million bond issue maturing in June 2030 and bearing interest at 4.5%.

The issue was very well received by investors and was more than 2.5 times oversubscribed. Bonds were primarily placed with French (27%), German, Austrian and Swiss (51%) as well as British (5%) investors.

Wendel will use the net proceeds of the issue for its general corporate purposes, including the repurchase of the bond maturing in April 2026 tendered in the context of the offer announced today.

The tender offer to repurchase the bond due in April 2026 up to a maximum tender consideration of €300 million (excluding accrued interests) aims to further optimize the maturity of Wendel’s debt.

Features of the bond issue:

Total amount of the issue€300 million
MaturityJune 19, 2030
Issue price / Reoffer price99.401%
Yield to maturity4.602%
Coupon4.5%
ListingEuronext Paris

Crédit Agricole CIB, CIC, Mediobanca and Société Générale serve as active bookrunners for the Bond Issue.


Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer, or an invitation to apply for, or an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities either in the United States or in any other jurisdiction which may be subject to restrictions. These securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation”). A prospectus will be prepared and made available to the public, in compliance with the Prospectus Regulation, for the purpose of admitting the bonds to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in France or in any other country. The bonds are the subject of a private placement in France to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Article L.411-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code, and outside France. As of the date of this press release, no prospectus related to the placement of the bonds has been approved by a competent authority of any European Economic Area Member State. Wendel will undertake no action as part of this placement with a view to making an offer to the public (other than to qualified investors) in France or abroad.

In the United Kingdom, this press release may be sent to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 only under circumstances wherein section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.

The dissemination of this press release in any country where such dissemination could constitute a violation of applicable legislation is prohibited.


Agenda

June 15th, 2023

Annual General Meeting

July 27th, 2023

H1 2023 results?–?Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2023, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (after-market release).

October 26th, 2023

Q3 2023 Trading update?–?Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2023 (after-market release).

December 7th, 2023

2023 Investor Day


About Wendel
Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, ACAMS, Constantia Flexibles, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth (formerly known as Wendel Lab), Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook?–?Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of ‘Grand Mécène de la Culture’ in 2012.


For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup


Press contacts        

Christine Anglade-Pirzadeh: +33 (0)1 42 85 63 24

c.anglade@wendelgroup.com 

Caroline Decaux : +33 (0)1 42 85 91 27

c.decaux@wendelgroup.com 


Primatice

Olivier Labesse : +33 (0)6 79 11 49 71

olivierlabesse@primatrice.com 

Hugues Schmitt : +33 (0)6 71 99 74 58

huguesschmitt@primatice.com 

Todd Fogarty: + 1 212 521 4854


Kekst CNC

todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com


Analyst and investor contacts

Olivier Allot: +33 (0)1 42 85 63 73

o.allot@wendelgroup.com

Lucile Roch : +33 (0)1 42 85 63 72

l.roch@wendelgroup.com 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Wendel InvestissementAct.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:50 UBS KeyInvest: Zeit für eine Zinspause?
13:12 Bitcoin Kurs unter 26.000 Dollar – Gemengelage bleibt fragil
10:03 SMI weiter schwach
09:12 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.06.2023
09:00 Biodiversität: Erhaltung der biologischen Vielfalt
09.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
09.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'768.23 19.87 SMIR9U
Short 12'018.33 13.81 2VSSMU
Short 12'487.46 8.75 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'301.25 12.06.2023 17:31:56
Long 10'859.48 19.19 XQSSMU
Long 10'620.56 13.81 XESSMU
Long 10'150.70 8.78 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Credit Suisse am 09.06.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme des deutschen Smart-Home-Spezialisten Eve Systems
Saudi-Arabien leidet unter Ölpreis-Rückgang: Dieses Problem sieht ein Rohstoffanalyst
Georg Fischer-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme der finnischen Uponor gewollt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS setzt "rote Linien" für CS-Banker - Fitch senkt Kreditratings
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis legt für Chinook Milliardensumme auf den Tisch
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Rheinmetall-Chef rechnet mit deutlich steigender Unternehmensbewertung
Woche der Leitzinsentscheidung der US-Notenbank: SMI schliesst freundlich - DAX letztlich über 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen notierten schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Partners Group-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme von Biogas- und -methan-Plattform in Deutschland
Microsoft-Aktie vor grosser Kursrally? Darum ist Wedbush-Analyst Ives so optimistisch

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit