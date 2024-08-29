WENDEL: Stahl strengthens packaging coatings business with WEILBURGER Graphics acquisition

PRESS RELEASE?–?AUGUST 29, 2024

Stahl strengthens packaging coatings business with WEILBURGER Graphics acquisition

Stahl, the world leader in specialty coatings and treatments for flexible materials, has agreed to acquire WEILBURGER Graphics GmbH, a leading German-based manufacturer of water-based and energy cured coatings for the graphic arts and packaging industry, subject to customary approvals. The transaction significantly strengthens Stahl’s new packaging coatings division and supports its strategy to broaden its franchise for flexible materials.

The acquisition of WEILBURGER Graphics, a division of Grebe Holding GmbH from Weilburger, will enable Stahl to accelerate the global expansion of its growing packaging coatings offering. WEILBURGER Graphics had sales of €70 million in 2023 and employs over 140 people, mainly in Germany.

Maarten Heijbroek, CEO of Stahl:

"I am very excited to welcome WEILBURGER Graphics to the Stahl Group. This is another important step on our strategic journey. The acquisition further strengthens our packaging coatings business, building on the acquisition of ICP Industrial Solutions Group (ISG) in March 2023. Importantly, it will enhance our position in the European packaging coatings market with its innovative portfolio in growth markets like food and beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, unique expertise, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a distinct focus on sustainability. I have gotten to know the WEILBURGER Graphics team as one of the best in the industry.”

Günter Korbacher, Managing Director of WEILBURGER Graphics:

"We look forward to joining the Stahl Group to combine our expertise and grow our worldwide presence in packaging coatings. Stahl is a prominent and respected brand, and with our complementary product portfolios, geographical coverage and our alignment with the QIS principle which covers the success factors of quality, innovation and sustainability, we will create a well-rounded and truly global offering for the market.”

