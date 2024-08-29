Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Wendel InvestissementAct.
WENDEL: Stahl strengthens packaging coatings business with WEILBURGER Graphics acquisition

PRESS RELEASE?–?AUGUST 29, 2024

        

Stahl strengthens packaging coatings business with WEILBURGER Graphics acquisition

Stahl, the world leader in specialty coatings and treatments for flexible materials, has agreed to acquire WEILBURGER Graphics GmbH, a leading German-based manufacturer of water-based and energy cured coatings for the graphic arts and packaging industry, subject to customary approvals. The transaction significantly strengthens Stahl’s new packaging coatings division and supports its strategy to broaden its franchise for flexible materials.

The acquisition of WEILBURGER Graphics, a division of Grebe Holding GmbH from Weilburger, will enable Stahl to accelerate the global expansion of its growing packaging coatings offering. WEILBURGER Graphics had sales of €70 million in 2023 and employs over 140 people, mainly in Germany.

Maarten Heijbroek, CEO of Stahl:

"I am very excited to welcome WEILBURGER Graphics to the Stahl Group. This is another important step on our strategic journey. The acquisition further strengthens our packaging coatings business, building on the acquisition of ICP Industrial Solutions Group (ISG) in March 2023. Importantly, it will enhance our position in the European packaging coatings market with its innovative portfolio in growth markets like food and beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, unique expertise, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a distinct focus on sustainability. I have gotten to know the WEILBURGER Graphics team as one of the best in the industry.”

Günter Korbacher, Managing Director of WEILBURGER Graphics:

"We look forward to joining the Stahl Group to combine our expertise and grow our worldwide presence in packaging coatings. Stahl is a prominent and respected brand, and with our complementary product portfolios, geographical coverage and our alignment with the QIS principle which covers the success factors of quality, innovation and sustainability, we will create a well-rounded and truly global offering for the market.”

Agenda

Thursday, October 24, 2024

Q3 2024 Trading update?–?Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2024 (post-market release)

Thursday, December 5, 2024,

2024 Investor Day

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Full-Year 2024 Results?–?Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2024, and Full-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Q1 2025 Trading update?–?Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2025 (post-market release)

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

H1 2025 results?–?Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2025, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Attachment


pagehit