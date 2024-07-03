Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Wendel InvestissementAct.Act. Aktie
03.07.2024

WENDEL: Laure Delabeye appointed Director of Human Resources and Services at Wendel

Wendel InvestissementAct.
85.45 EUR 0.89%
 Laure Delabeye appointed Director of Human Resources and Services at Wendel

Wendel announces the appointment of Laure Delabeye as Director of Human Resources and Services for the Wendel Group. In this role, she will be in charge of Human Resources, General Resources and IT services.  

Biography of Laure Delabeye

After graduating from EFAP (École des nouveaux métiers de la communication) and IGS (Institut de Gestion Sociale), Laure Delabeye, 54 years old, worked over 25 years as Human Resources Director in French and international environments, mainly in the Finance and Insurance sectors.

Before joining Wendel, Laure spent 14 years as Human Resources Manager in AXA Group operating entities, supporting their transformation. Laure then joined the American bank JP Morgan as HR Director for France, before extending her responsibilities to Spain and Portugal. For 7 years, she acquired expertise in leading teams in multicultural and sensitive contexts, and dealt in particular with the impacts of Brexit from an HR point of view on a European level. From 2019 to 2021, Laure was Global Head of Human Resources for Natixis Investment Banking.

In 2021, Laure made a turning point in her career by becoming a certified coach (HEC Global International Executive coaching, ICF accredited). She set up Oyat Coachsulting to support senior executives facing new challenges.

Agenda

Wednesday July 31, 2024

H1 2024 results Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2024, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Thursday October 24, 2024

Q3 2024 Trading update Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2024 (post-market release)

Thursday December 5, 2024

2024 Investor Day

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth, Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In May 2024, Wendel completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in IK Partners, a major step in the deployment of its strategic expansion in third-party private asset management.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Wendel 

Press contacts   Analyst and investor contacts
Christine Anglade Pirzadeh: + 33 1 42 85 63 24 Olivier Allot: +33 1 42 85 63 73
c.anglade@wendelgroup.como.allot@wendelgroup.com
  
Caroline Decaux: +33 1 42 85 91 27        Lucile Roch: +33 1 42 85 63 72
c.decaux@wendelgroup.com    l.roch@wendelgroup.com
  
Primatice 
Olivier Labesse: +33 6 79 11 49 71 
olivierlabesse@primatice.com 
Hugues Schmitt: +33 6 71 99 74 58 
huguesschmitt@primatice.com 
  
Kekst CNC 
Todd Fogarty: +1 212 521 4854 
todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com 

Attachment


