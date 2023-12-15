Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.12.2023 08:45:41

WENDEL: ESG performance: Wendel is once again a member of the DJSI World and Europe indices

Wendel InvestissementAct.
82.90 EUR 1.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ESG performance: Wendel is once again a member of the DJSI World and Europe indices

For the fourth consecutive year, Wendel is one of the companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) World and Europe indices, validating the Group’s continuing ESG performance.

As such, Wendel is among the top 2% of the companies in its category (Diversified Financials). This year, the category includes 644 companies, evaluated according to S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) questionnaire. With a score of 66/100, Wendel remains well above the average score of companies in its category (23/100). Wendel gained 13 points this year in the environmental component and also obtained the best score in its sector in "decarbonation”, thanks in particular to the climate strategy deployed within its portfolio companies.

Bureau Veritas, #1 in its category
Wendel is very pleased with Bureau Veritas’s ESG performance. Bureau Veritas was ranked first in its category this year, scoring 83/100. This sector, Professional Services Industry (encompassing the TIC sector) with a score of 83/100 for 2023, among 168 companies. This achievement places Bureau Veritas among the top-performing companies in the DJSI for the fifth year in a row.

About DJSI
Since 1999, S&P Global has used its Corporate Sustainability Assessment questionnaire to evaluate the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) performance of listed companies across all industries. Based on industry-specific criteria, the highest-performing companies in terms of sustainability are then integrated into the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Wendel’s category, "Diversified Financials”, includes 644 companies, of which 10 comprise the Europe index and 17 the World index.

Agenda
Wednesday February 28, 2024
FY 2023 results – Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2023, and Full-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)
Thursday April 25, 2024
Q1 2024 Trading update – Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2024 (post-market release)
Thursday May 16, 2024
Annual General Meeting
Wednesday July 31, 2024
H1 2024 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2024, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)
Thursday October 24, 2024
Q3 2024 Trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2024 (post-market release)
Thursday December 5, 2024
2024 Investor Day

About Wendel
Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe and North America in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Constantia Flexibles, Crisis Prevention Institute, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. Wendel often plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in its portfolio companies. Wendel seeks to implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions. With Wendel Growth (formerly known as Wendel Lab), Wendel also invests via funds or directly in innovative, high-growth companies.
Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.
Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019
Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook since September 5, 2018
Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of ‘Grand Mécène de la Culture’ in 2012.
For more information: wendelgroup.com
Follow us on LinkedIn @Wendel

Press contacts  Analyst and investor contacts
Christine Anglade Pirzadeh: + 33 1 42 85 63 24       Olivier Allot: +33 1 42 85 63 73
c.anglade@wendelgroup.como.allot@wendelgroup.com
  
Caroline Decaux: +33 1 42 85 91 27             Lucile Roch: +33 1 42 85 63 72
c.decaux@wendelgroup.com   l.roch@wendelgroup.com
  
Primatice 
Olivier Labesse: +33 6 79 11 49 71 
olivierlabesse@primatice.com 
Hugues Schmitt: +33 6 71 99 74 58 
huguesschmitt@primatice.com 
  
Kekst CNC 
Todd Fogarty: +1 212 521 4854 
todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com 

Attachment


