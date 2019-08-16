16.08.2019 16:45:00

Wells Fargo, Sapoznik Insurance and Assurant lead Miami business influencers in The Education Fund's campaign to help public school teachers

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to strengthening the pipeline of educators in South Florida, The Education Fund (Educationfund.org) announced the launch of its 2019 Teach-A-Thon presented by Wells Fargo. This campaign fosters awareness about the teaching profession and raises money for public school classrooms.

Local influencers in the business community are invited to volunteer for the Teach-A-Thon and learn about teaching by stepping into the shoes of an educator. The event, co-sponsored by Assurant and Sapoznik Insurance, takes place Oct. 1 through Dec. 15. The campaign provides volunteers with real-world teaching experience and cultivates an understanding of the critical role educators play in developing the next generation.

"My wife taught in our public schools throughout her career, and I heard about her students every day," said Hector Ponte, Southeast Florida region bank president for Wells Fargo. "It wasn't until I participated in a Teach-A-Thon that I truly understood what it's like to be a teacher. I highly recommend the experience. You have an opportunity to help students and teachers in a fun, unique way."

In 2018, 200 professionals teamed up with Miami-Dade County Public School teachers as part of this program, temporarily ditching their 9-to-5 gigs to teach a class of students. Volunteers have raised almost $500,000 for educators and The Education Fund in the 10 years the campaign has been held.

This year, Teach-A-Thon volunteers – also called Teacher Champions – include Manuel Becerra, president, Connected Living, Assurant; Paula DaSilvia, executive chef, The Ritz-Carlton; Bonnie Crabtree, managing director, Korn Ferry; Rachel Sapoznik, president, Sapoznik Insurance; Hector Ponte, region bank president, Wells Fargo; Mark Trowbridge, CEO, Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce; and Ana VeigaMilton, president, Jose Milton Foundation, just to name a few.

"It's essential for the business community to be aware of the value of public education and the impact it has on our economy and the workforce," said Sapoznik, a proud graduate of North Miami Beach Senior High School. "Teachers ensure students have the tools they need when they graduate to successfully develop their careers."

The Education Fund hopes to recruit 250 Teach-A-Thon volunteers by Sept. 6. The organization will host a kick-off event on Thursday, Sept. 26, at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. To volunteer, visit Educationfund.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wells-fargo-sapoznik-insurance-and-assurant-lead-miami-business-influencers-in-the-education-funds-campaign-to-help-public-school-teachers-300903009.html

SOURCE The Education Fund

Die Wall Street ist fester gestartet. Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handel freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen trafen am Freitag einen positiven Grundton an.

