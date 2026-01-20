Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’170 -0.8%  SPI 18’199 -0.7%  Dow 48’489 -1.8%  DAX 24’703 -1.0%  Euro 0.9260 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.6%  Gold 4’764 2.0%  Bitcoin 69’777 -5.5%  Dollar 0.7902 0.0%  Öl 64.0 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528
Top News
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
Netflix-Aktie nach starker Ergebnisverbesserung trotzdem klar schwächer
Konfrontationskurs nach dem 6. Januar: Trump geht juristisch gegen JPMorgan Chase vor - Aktie tiefer
Zwischen Druck und Potenzial: Was die Amazon-Aktie aktuell bewegt
Apple-Aktie unter Druck: Lohnt sich ein Einstieg vor den Quartalszahlen?
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Wells Fargo Aktie 966021 / US9497461015

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.01.2026 23:16:20

Wells Fargo Moves Wealth Management Headquarters To West Palm Beach

Wells Fargo
69.42 CHF -1.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo (WFC) has confirmed plans to relocate the headquarters of its wealth management division to West Palm Beach, Florida, making it the first major U.S. bank to base its wealth operations in the state.

The decision reflects a wider shift in financial and corporate activity away from traditional centers toward lower-tax, business-friendly regions. For Wells Fargo, the move is aimed at strengthening its focus on high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients by expanding its presence in a market that is growing rapidly.

Several senior leaders will relocate to West Palm Beach to bolster local leadership and deepen client relationships. Other members of the leadership team will continue to be based in New York, St. Louis and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The bank will lease about 50,000 square feet at One Flagler, a Class A office tower developed by Related Companies. Around 100 employees, most of them senior executives, are expected to move by the end of the year, with the new office slated to open in August.

Wells Fargo's wealth and investment management unit generated $16 billion in revenue last year, representing roughly 20 percent of the bank's total revenue, underscoring the division's strategic importance.

The relocation also fits with the broader vision of Related Companies chairman Stephen Ross, who has been vocal about transforming Palm Beach County into a major business and innovation hub. He has pointed to a steady pattern of companies expanding their footprint in the area after initially setting up operations there.

Local officials and business leaders say West Palm Beach is quickly moving beyond its image as a tourist destination and establishing itself as a serious corporate center. Factors such as regulatory clarity, quality of life and ease of attracting talent are cited as key drivers, with companies reporting strong employee willingness to relocate.

Data from the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County shows that more than 140 companies have moved to the area over the past five years, supporting over 13,000 jobs and more than $1.1 billion in capital investment.

Since the 2020 census, West Palm Beach has recorded the largest population gain in the county, adding momentum to its emergence as a growing business destination.

WFC currently trades at $86.67, down 1.94% on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu Wells Fargo & Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?