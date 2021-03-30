SMI 11’124 0.3%  SPI 14’085 0.4%  Dow 33’094 -0.2%  DAX 15’022 1.4%  Euro 1.1062 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’929 1.2%  Gold 1’686 -1.5%  Bitcoin 55’440 2.4%  Dollar 0.9429 0.4%  Öl 64.2 -1.5% 

Wells Fargo & Aktie [Valor: 966021 / ISIN: US9497461015]
30.03.2021 17:00:00

Wells Fargo Issues Statement on Archegos

Wells Fargo &
33.52 CHF -0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today issued the following statement:

"We had a prime brokerage relationship with Archegos. We were well collateralized at all times over the last week and no longer have any exposure. We did not experience losses related to closing out our exposure.”

About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

