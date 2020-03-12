Wellness Workdays Announces 2020 Best Wellness Employer Awards

HINGHAM, Mass., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of corporate wellness programs, announces that 19 organizations achieved 2020 Best Wellness Employer gold certification: A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies; Brown University; Bryant University; Cape Cod Healthcare; City of Portland, Maine; EMD Serono, Rockland; Howell Laboratories; Jefferson County, CO; John Hancock Life Insurance Company; Maine State Department of Transportation; Maine Veterans' Homes; New Balance; Norway Savings Bank; Orlando Utilities Commission; Putnam Investments; South County Health; Symmons Industries; Systems Engineering, Inc. and Veissmann Manufacturing U.S. The Best Wellness Employer program, developed by Wellness Workdays in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School, recognizes the significant achievements of employers dedicated to improving employee health and well-being.

"Focusing on employee well-being is a key component of an organization's overall plan for a productive, top-performing workforce," said Debra Wein, founder and CEO of Wellness Workdays. "Employers that offer wellness programs that meet the rigorous evaluation standards for certification can validate their investment in well-being while building a stronger organization and becoming an employer of choice."

Of the more than 50 certifications awarded in 2020, which also include silver and bronze certifications, the 19 gold organizations met rigorous evaluation standards in the four key areas of assessment, strategy, implementation and evaluation. Five of these organizations earned gold certification for each of the past three years – A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies, Brown University, Bryant University, the Orlando Utilities Commission and Putnam Investments – and six organization earned gold certification for each of the past two years – Cape Cod Healthcare, Maine Veterans' Homes, New Balance, Norway Savings Bank, Systems Engineering and Viessmann Manufacturing US. See the list of organizations that received 2020 Best Wellness Employer certifications.

Several of the Best Wellness Employers will be featured at Wellness Workdays' 7th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on April 1-2. Recipients will share insights on best practices and provide real life examples of how to overcome challenges when starting and growing an employee wellness program.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida and Texas that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, EMD Millipore, Putnam Investments, Cape Cod Healthcare, Brown University, Maine Department of Transportation, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rockland Trust, Titan America, Norway Savings Bank and Harvard Business School. For more information about Wellness Workdays, visit http://www.wellnessworkdays.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter,LinkedIn, and Instagram. Learn more about the Best Wellness Employer certification program at http://www.bestwellnessemployer.com and join the conversation on Twitter #BestWellness2020.

