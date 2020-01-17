Wellness Mama's All-Natural 'Wellnesse' Personal Care Line Officially Launches Direct to Consumers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official! 'Wellnesse' www.wellnesse.com , an all-natural personal care product line formulated to work better than conventional alternatives, officially launches with free shipping across the continental United States. The passion project of award-winning blogger, author, and podcaster Katie Wells (widely known as 'Wellness Mama'), Wellnesse offers families safe, effective personal care essentials including shampoos, conditioners, and whitening toothpaste at launch.

Wells, a mother of six, and her husband/co-founder Seth Spears are delivering on their mission to bring simpler, safe personal care options to homes across the country. Wells has been practicing and perfecting her personal care recipes for over a decade. Today, all Wellnesse products are cruelty-, GMO-, paraben-, and sulfate-free and delivered in recyclable cardboard packaging.

Wellnesse Products Are Highly Effective and Naturally Safe

"There are plenty of products that work well but contain ingredients that a lot of us prefer to avoid using in our homes or on our skin," Katie Wells said. "I set out to create products that accomplish both, by being highly effective and still completely safe. After many, many rounds of formulation, I'm so excited to share these products with families across America."

Wellnesse is dedicated to radical transparency and honesty, believing that it is not only possible but essential to create products that are safe for humans and for our planet.

"We go out of our way to make sure that we explain what the ingredients are, where they came from, why they're beneficial, and where we sourced them," Wells explained. "I believe that level of transparency is the antidote to a lot of the problems that we're seeing in the world today."

Wellnesse Line of Shampoos, Conditioners & Whitening Toothpastes Available Online Now

Health and safety-conscious individuals can now shop the Wellnesse line on the brand's e-commerce website with secure payment processing. Wellnesse's initial offerings include:

Smoothing Shampoo for wavy, curly hair with coconut, tomato, chamomile flower, and verbena leaf in a vitamin-based formula.

for wavy, curly hair with coconut, tomato, chamomile flower, and verbena leaf in a vitamin-based formula. Cleansing Shampoo for all hair types with quinoa, summer melon, lavender and dandelion.

for all hair types with quinoa, summer melon, lavender and dandelion. Enriching Conditioner for wavy, curly hair with coconut, verbena leaf, shea butter, argan oil, and safflower.

for wavy, curly hair with coconut, verbena leaf, shea butter, argan oil, and safflower. Nourishing Conditioner for all hair types with summer melon, dandelion, quinoa, avocado butter, and nettle leaf.

for all hair types with summer melon, dandelion, quinoa, avocado butter, and nettle leaf. Whitening Toothpaste with a mineralizing formula that relies on natural ingredients including hydroxyapatite, aloe, and green tea powder to clean teeth, soothe gums and freshen breath.

"Wellnesse is a game changer for me. I no longer have to give up the results of conventional shampoo and conditioners. When Katie Wells asked me to test out her new Wellnesse hair care line I was anticipating the same mediocre results I had been getting from the all natural hair products I've been using the past 10 years. I was pleasantly surprised to find the results surpassed my expectations. My scalp feels clean from the shampoo and the conditioner leaves my hair silky with salon-like results," said health and wellness expert and entrepreneur who Chistine Faler, who left the fashion industry for the world of functional medicine and never looked back.

Wellnesse offers discounted subscription packages, shampoo and conditioner bundles, and free shipping and returns to the continental United States. Prices range from $12 for toothpaste and $16 for a single hair care product to $40 for the Essentials bundle .

Visit Wellnesse.com to see full ingredient listings for each product, learn more about the Wellnesse product line, and shop now with free shipping on orders over $20.

About Wellnesse

Wellnesse creates safe, high quality and responsibly sourced personal care products with the goal of maximizing economic, environmental, and social value for our customers, communities, and planet. Wellnesse believes that a well-run business can have a tremendous positive impact on the world. That's why we run Wellnesse with an unwavering commitment to our core values in every decision we make and every step of our process from the supply chain to the final product.

Media Contact

Lisa Buyer

561-703-8555

232643@email4pr.com

Jess Rafaeil

404-936-0191

232643@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellness-mamas-all-natural-wellnesse-personal-care-line-officially-launches-direct-to-consumers-300988870.html

SOURCE Wellnesse