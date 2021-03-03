SMI 10’786 -0.3%  SPI 13’464 -0.1%  Dow 31’392 -0.5%  DAX 14’119 0.6%  Euro 1.1066 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’721 0.4%  Gold 1’711 -1.6%  Bitcoin 47’538 7.5%  Dollar 0.9181 0.3%  Öl 63.4 1.2% 

03.03.2021 14:15:00

Wellinks Appoints Digital Therapeutics Pioneer Alex Waldron as Chief Executive Officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellinks, a leading respiratory wellness company, announced today the appointment of digital therapeutics pioneer Alex Waldron as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Waldron joins Wellinks having most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at Pear Therapeutics.

Kevin Rakin, Chairman of Wellinks' Board of Directors and Partner at HighCape Capital said, "We are very pleased to add a leader of Alex's stature and experience to the already amazing team at Wellinks. Our belief is his leadership will accelerate the transformation of Wellinks into a leading innovator in respiratory care, focused in the area of COPD."

Wellinks is actively developing an innovative solution that reimagines how Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients are treated and managed outside the traditional hospital and clinic setting. By leveraging FDA cleared connected devices and therapeutically specific digital solutions, the company is rapidly progressing towards a new approach to the very large and costly challenges facing the COPD community.

Commenting on the impact that Wellinks' technologies will have, Alex Waldron added, "Wellinks has the opportunity to transform the treatment of COPD to one where patients are not just prescribed a drug but are managed through a digitally-enabled and outcomes-driven program. Patients and providers deserve a holistic solution that improves clinical care while reducing the financial burden of COPD to the healthcare system."

Wellinks President Geoff Matous added, "Welcoming Alex to the team as CEO is an important and validating milestone for Wellinks. In recent years, the company has completely evolved from our initial device focus, thanks to the efforts of a mission-driven team dedicated to improving the lives of the people we serve. The opportunities that are now clear and present align perfectly with Alex's expertise and exciting times are ahead."

About Wellinks
Wellinks is a COPD-focused digital health company fueled by a mission to empower people in their pursuit to breathe freely. Wellinks' lead asset is a digitally enabled and outcomes-driven holistic COPD treatment with a focus on reinventing respiratory care. The Company entered the respiratory health space with the FDA clearance of Flyp Nebulizer® in 2017 and has evolved their focus to include digital health solutions. The company is nearing completion of their previously announced IRB-approved clinical study, evaluating the feasibility and impact of a device-enabled digital health platform among a cohort of COPD-sufferers.

About COPD
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a chronic condition effecting the lungs of over 25 million people in the United States alone. Direct costs of COPD reached $49 Billion in 2020, an increase of 50% from 2010 figures.

Contact:
Tom Bonaventura
Tom.Bonaventura@wellinks.com 
475-282-9454

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellinks-appoints-digital-therapeutics-pioneer-alex-waldron-as-chief-executive-officer-301239271.html

SOURCE Wellinks

