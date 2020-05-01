Wellington-Altus rated best investment advisory firm in Canada

WINNIPEG, May 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Private Wealth (Wellington-Altus) has been rated as the top investment advisory firm in the 2020 Brokerage Report Card, conducted by industry publication, Investment Executive.

The results are a true reflection of Wellington-Altus' unwavering commitment to attracting and retaining top-tier talent across the board.

"We've built a fresh culture around technology-enabled agility, client-focused services, investment advisor collaboration, and a shared love for what we do. We're bonded by our passion for paving a new road within the investment industry and together, we're seeing the benefits of our forward-thinking approach," said Wellington-Altus Founder & President, Shaun Hauser.

The Brokerage Report Card measures Canada's top investment firms on the basis of several criteria including advisor support, product selection and corporate stability.

In its Brokerage Report Card debut, Wellington-Altus secured the number one spot overall as well as number one rankings in a majority of the categories, including: strategic focus, receptiveness to advisor feedback, support for mobile technology and the mobile advisor, support for using social media, products and support for high-net-worth clients, support for developing a financial plan for clients, marketing support, and corporate culture. Wellington-Altus was also tied for top marks in firm's stability and advisor's relationship with compliance department.

As the only firm to achieve a net promoter score of 100, it is clear that advisors are engaged and happy to be building a home at Wellington-Altus.

"I love being at Wellington-Altus because I feel supported, motivated, free from bureaucracy, and aligned with partners who believe in independent advice that puts clients first," shared Maili Wong, Executive Vice-President, Senior Investment Advisor & Senior Portfolio Manager at Wellington-Altus.

"I love the entrepreneurial approach to building our business at Wellington-Altus. Our clients benefit on a number of fronts and the Rosedale Family Office is stronger than ever. I feel like a true partner, building an awesome firm where the future is ours," added Executive Vice-President & Senior Portfolio Manager, Gord Love.

On their leading performance in the Brokerage Report Card, Wellington-Altus Founder & Chairman, Charlie Spiring said, "When we set out three years ago on this journey, we were driven to simply build the best environment for advisors: to excel, to service their clients with objective advice, to control their own destiny, and to have a lot of fun. I think we've accomplished that."

About Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth (Wellington-Altus) is one of the fastest-growing wealth advisory companies in Canada. With approximately $10 billion in assets under administration, and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with larger, independently focused investment advisors and their private clients.



SOURCE Wellington-Altus Private Wealth