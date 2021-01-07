SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
07.01.2021 20:26:00

Wellen Park holds No. 4 spot on 2020 list of top-selling master-planned communities

VENICE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Wellen Park (formerly known as West Villages) has been named the No. 4 top-selling master-planned community in the U.S. for 2020 by prominent real estate consulting firms, John Burns and RCLCO. With 1,415 home sales in 2020, an 11% increase from 1,273 home sales in 2019, Wellen Park performed strongly despite market challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and maintained its 2019 ranking.

"Over the past year, we've received tremendous interest from homebuyers who recognize how special Wellen Park is," said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park. "The neighborhood and home options, lifestyle, and amenities Wellen Park offers have all contributed to a record number of home sales, something we expect will continue in 2021."  

Wellen Park offers a vibrant mix of residential, commercial and recreational options amongst three districts: West Villages, Downtown Wellen and Playmore. The community currently has approximately 8,000 residents, and at full build-out will have more than 60,000 residents and 22,000 homes.

Starting off the new year, homebuilder Lennar has opened its Tortuga neighborhood to buyers after selling out of single-family homes and villas in Gran Paradiso during the second quarter of 2020. Only coach homes remain available for sale in Gran Paradiso.

Tortuga is the last West Villages neighborhood to break ground. Designed around a serene park setting, Tortuga will feature a wide variety of elegantly appointed executive homes, each including luxury extras and upgrades at no additional charge. Floorplans range from 1,677 to 3,231 square feet of living space and prices range from the high $200s to the high $300s.

DR Horton's Preserve neighborhood sold out in the fourth quarter of 2020 and IslandWalk by DiVosta has entered its last phase of development. Homebuyers can choose from floorplans that range from 1,372 to nearly 3,000 square feet. Home prices start in the high $200s.  

The West Villages District has 10 neighborhoods from homebuilders DiVosta, Lennar, Mattamy Homes, M/I Homes, Neal Communities, Sam Rodgers and WCI. Home options include single-family and attached homes and condominiums. The single-family home floor plans range from 1,350 to nearly 4,000 square feet and prices range from the low $200s to the $600s.

In the new Playmore District, several national homebuilders are under contract for 2,000 homesites amongst six new neighborhoods, including one neighborhood with a bundled golf course. The homebuilders, including some new to Wellen Park such as Toll Brothers, will offer a diverse range of home options, including single-family, villas, townhomes, coach homes and condominiums.

Amidst a year of strong sales, Wellen Park also made progress on numerous amenities within the master-planned community.

Construction was completed on the Welcome Center, a 5,000-square-foot immersive and interactive community hub for prospective homeowners, visitors and Wellen Park residents. Open to the public and located next to the Marketplace plaza along U.S. 41, the sleek and energized building offers informational and social gathering areas for people to enjoy and learn more about the master-planned community. Barrel & Bean, the adjoining coffee, wine bar and craft beer cafe, is also open to the public. The cafe offers Venetian Coffee Roasters coffee and pastries in the morning, sandwiches and paninis for lunch, and small plates, wine and craft beer for happy hour and dinner. Visitors can stop by the Welcome Center located at 12275 Mercado Drive between 10:00 am-5:30 pm Monday thru Saturday.

In 2020, Wellen Park completed a land swap with Sarasota County Schools. In exchange for 60 acres near the Atlanta Braves' spring training stadium in the Playmore District, the school district received a 130-acre site suitable to build both a K-8 school and high school in the near future. Wellen Park residents will gain expanded education options through the A-rated public school district.         

Excavation on the 80-acre lake anchoring Downtown Wellen also began in 2020. Currently under construction, Downtown Wellen will include a vibrant hub filled with shopping, dining, entertainment and other amenities. The mixed-use development will be open to residents and visitors alike and feature waterfront experiences, pedestrian-friendly streets and public community spaces.

Phase One of Downtown Wellen, which will include retail shops; waterfront dining and other restaurants; a town hall; a kids' playground and splash pad; a food truck kiosk area; and an outfitter equipped with e-bikes, paddle boards and kayaks to enjoy the active lake; and a 3-mile health and wellness trail is expected to open in the third quarter of 2022. Plans within Downtown Wellen, which is nearly 175 acres, also include an apartment complex, assisted living community and hotel.

A 2.8-mile path encircling the lake will connect to the existing 18-mile trail network, with plans to add an additional 25 miles of trails. The community's extensive nature and fitness trails offer robust outdoor recreation and ample opportunity to exercise and connect with other residents.

The community's brand and vision are rooted in wellness. Wellen Park's wellness focus is holistic and practical, designed to give residents greater opportunities to connect with one another, take care of themselves and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, all within an inclusive, genuine community vibe.

Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is the developer and majority landholder of Wellen Park. For more information about living at Wellen Park, call 941-960-7805, go to wellenpark.com or visit the Welcome Center at 12275 Mercado Drive in Venice, Fla. The Welcome Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellen-park-holds-no-4-spot-on-2020-list-of-top-selling-master-planned-communities-301203028.html

SOURCE Wellen Park

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 82.72
3.84 %
Alcon 59.74
3.68 %
CS Group 12.56
3.08 %
The Swatch Grp 246.40
2.75 %
UBS Group 13.67
2.70 %
Swiss Re 85.02
-0.37 %
Swisscom 480.00
-0.44 %
Givaudan 3’702.00
-0.48 %
Novartis 82.29
-0.56 %
Roche Hldg G 297.65
-1.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:15
Weekly-Hits: USA – Jahrzehntelange Hausse / Schweizer Dividenden – Eine kluge Strategie
11:41
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
09:57
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: BRC auf BYD, NIO, Tesla
09:01
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow in Grün -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Anleger sollten nach Ansicht von Raiffeisen in der Schweiz investieren
Lonza: Produktion von Impfstoff läuft bereits im kleinen Rahmen
Bitcoin knackt die 38'000-Dollar-Marke
Tesla oder NIO? Dieser Elektro-Pionier könnte 2021 die Nase vorn haben
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken ab
Deutsche Börse: Wirecard wird am 7. Januar letztmals auf XETRA gehandelt - Wirecard-Aktie im freien Fall
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
Moderna-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
Dow Jones beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow in Grün -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX reisst 14.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün
Der Schweizer Börse konnte im Handelsverlauf die Gewinnzone erobern. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging die Rekordrally unterdessen weiter. Auch die Wall Street präsentiert sich im Plus. Auch in Japan und auf dem chinesischen Festland ging es nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit