WellDatabase Releases Lite Plan - Free Well Data

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WellDatabase, the fastest growing oil & gas SaaS data platform, announced new package options including WellDatabase Lite, a free package with unlimited access to well data.

"From day one, we knew that making well level public data free was something we wanted to do," said John Ferrell, CEO of WellDatabase. "Public data belongs to the public. We do a lot to clean the data and make it useful, but it's still public data. That's why we're thrilled to release the next iteration of our platform that includes free well level data for everyone."

WellDatabase Lite users will have access to interactive searching, mapping, and all well level data. This includes permits, completions, production, frac info, and more.

In addition to the Lite package, WellDatabase has released three new pay level packages. These packages include access to analytics, exports, decline analysis, economics, data management, Excel Add-ins, API access and more.

"Public data is the foundation of what we have built, but there is so much more now," added Joshua Holt, CTO of WellDatabase. "Giving away public data is a great way for everyone to see the breadth of data we have. The analytics and other tools in our platform really provide the power needed to succeed in any oil & gas related field."

More information about WellDatabase Lite and all of our great plans can be found at welldatabase.com

About WellDatabase 

Oil and gas data is hard to get, expensive, and complicated

We consolidate, normalize, and analyze data from hundreds of sources.

Our customers get simple access to better data at a better price so they can spend less time digging for data, and more time getting things done.

Press Contact:

John Ferrell
8326989355
jferrell@welldatabase.com
https://welldatabase.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welldatabase-releases-lite-plan--free-well-data-301001166.html

SOURCE WellDatabase

;