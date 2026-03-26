Wellcome and COFCO Hong Kong Announce Strategic Partnership Target First-Year Sales to Exceed HK$100 Million



EQS Newswire / 26/03/2026 / 04:00 CET/CEST

Stabilising the Supply of Quality Food and Strengthening Price Competitiveness HONG KONG SAR -



Curtis Liu, Chief Executive Officer, Food at DFI Retail Group (back row, fifth from left) and Mr. Lijun Qing, Vice President at COFCO Corporation Limited (back row, third from right) attended the signing ceremony with their teams to announce the strategic partnership

COFCO is an international agribusiness with a fully integrated food supply chain, underpinned by strong upstream sourcing capabilities and extensive supply chain management expertise. Wellcome is Hong Kong's leading supermarket chain with the city's largest store network. By leveraging their complementary strengths, the partnership aims to further enhance the supply of quality food products and offer customers a wider selection of fresh, great-value choices.



Looking ahead, the two parties will focus on collaboration across four key areas:

First, strengthening the direct supply of quality products , with a diverse range of premium food products under COFCO prioritised for listing across Wellcome's sales channels. This will expand offerings in key categories such as rice, flour, edible oils, dairy products, meat, alcoholic beverages, tea and beverages.

, with a diverse range of premium food products under COFCO prioritised for listing across Wellcome's sales channels. This will expand offerings in key categories such as rice, flour, edible oils, dairy products, meat, alcoholic beverages, tea and beverages. Second, enhancing supply chain efficiency by leveraging Wellcome's local delivery and store network to accelerate the flow of fresh and fast-moving consumer goods.

by leveraging Wellcome's local delivery and store network to accelerate the flow of fresh and fast-moving consumer goods. Third, driving joint brand and marketing initiatives , including new product launches, festive promotions and campaigns promoting healthy eating.

, including new product launches, festive promotions and campaigns promoting healthy eating. Fourth, strengthening food quality and safety management by strictly adhering to food safety standards and enhancing product traceability mechanisms, jointly safeguarding customers' food safety. At present, the key areas of cooperation include Mengniu dairy products, Fortune edible oil, Meilin canned food, and Joycome meat. In 2026, sales of COFCO's products at Wellcome are expected to exceed HK$100 million. COFCO will prioritise supplying Wellcome with a broader range of quality products, while Wellcome will leverage its extensive local retail network to support COFCO with a stable and scalable sales channel in Hong Kong.



Through this partnership, both parties aim to provide customers with greater peace of mind and a wider range of quality food products, responding to Hong Kong families' growing demand for better living. The first phase of the partnership's promotional rollout features Joycome chilled pork, delivered fresh daily and offered at a long-term promotional price of HK$28. Available from today at all Wellcome stores, the product is sourced directly from its origin, enabling Wellcome to offer customers produce of the highest quality.



Curtis Liu, Chief Executive Officer, Food, at DFI Retail Group, said: "This partnership between Wellcome and COFCO brings together the complementary strengths of both parties — COFCO's robust food supply chain and Wellcome's strong online and offline retail network. By combining these capabilities, we can further strengthen the stable supply of quality food products and offer customers a broader range of fresh products at great value."



COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited's spokesperson said: "The establishment of this long-term strategic partnership with Wellcome fully leverages COFCO's strengths in food supply chain capabilities and product resources, together with Wellcome's territory-wide retail network, enabling a wider range of quality food products to be supplied to the Hong Kong market more efficiently. COFCO will continue to provide Wellcome with a diverse and high-quality product offering, working together to meet local households' needs for food quality and supply stability."

Hashtag: #WellcomeHK #COFCO

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - Wellcome and COFCO Corporation Limited ("COFCO") held a strategic cooperation agreement signing ceremony, announcing the establishment of a long-term partnership. The collaboration will strengthen cooperation across the supply of quality food products, brand and marketing initiatives, supply chain operations and elevating the overall customer consumption experience.COFCO is an international agribusiness with a fully integrated food supply chain, underpinned by strong upstream sourcing capabilities and extensive supply chain management expertise. Wellcome is Hong Kong's leading supermarket chain with the city's largest store network. By leveraging their complementary strengths, the partnership aims to further enhance the supply of quality food products and offer customers a wider selection of fresh, great-value choices.Looking ahead, the two parties will focus on collaboration across four key areas:At present, the key areas of cooperation includedairy products,edible oil,canned food, andmeat. In 2026, sales of COFCO's products at Wellcome are expected to exceed HK$100 million. COFCO will prioritise supplying Wellcome with a broader range of quality products, while Wellcome will leverage its extensive local retail network to support COFCO with a stable and scalable sales channel in Hong Kong.Through this partnership, both parties aim to provide customers with greater peace of mind and a wider range of quality food products, responding to Hong Kong families' growing demand for better living. The first phase of the partnership's promotional rollout featureschilled pork, delivered fresh daily and offered at a long-term promotional price of HK$28. Available from today at all Wellcome stores, the product is sourced directly from its origin, enabling Wellcome to offer customers produce of the highest quality.Curtis Liu, Chief Executive Officer, Food, at DFI Retail Group, said: "This partnership between Wellcome and COFCO brings together the complementary strengths of both parties — COFCO's robust food supply chain and Wellcome's strong online and offline retail network. By combining these capabilities, we can further strengthen the stable supply of quality food products and offer customers a broader range of fresh products at great value."COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited's spokesperson said: "The establishment of this long-term strategic partnership with Wellcome fully leverages COFCO's strengths in food supply chain capabilities and product resources, together with Wellcome's territory-wide retail network, enabling a wider range of quality food products to be supplied to the Hong Kong market more efficiently. COFCO will continue to provide Wellcome with a diverse and high-quality product offering, working together to meet local households' needs for food quality and supply stability."Hashtag: #WellcomeHK #COFCO The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Wellcome Established in 1945, Wellcome is Hong Kong's longest established supermarket chain with the largest store network. Since 1964, the company has been wholly owned by DFI Retail Group and serves as the Group's key supermarket brand in its food business. Together with Market Place, 3hreesixty and Oliver's, Wellcome operates a network of over 320 stores serving more than 14 million customers every month.



With the mission of 'Always Fresh, Always Value and Always Here for You', we take pride and passion in providing a quality range of fresh and grocery products, great value and an exciting shopping experience to help our customers save more and enjoy more. As a market-leading supermarket, Wellcome constantly innovates to serve our communities better. In 2021, it introduced a new format, Wellcome Fresh, which offers great value and high-quality fresh produce in an environment that combines the atmosphere of a wet market with the convenience of a supermarket. In 2025, Wellcome launched "Everyday Value" price commitment, locking prices on over 400 fresh & grocery essentials for customers. More recently, it has accelerated its e-Commerce development, enhancing the omnichannel customer journey by offering a more convenient, flexible and personalised grocery shopping experience. For more information about Wellcome, please visit http://www.wellcome.com.hk.



COFCO Corporation Limited COFCO Corporation Limited, founded in 1949, is a major international agri-food enterprise with a global presence and an integrated value chain spanning the entire agricultural and food industry. In 2025, it ranked 133rd on the Fortune Global 500 list. At present, the COFCO's annual revenue exceeds 600 billion RMB, and it ranks first nationwide in both the scale and volume of trading, processing, and manufacturing of major agricultural products. Its brands, including Fortune, Mengniu, Great Wall, China Tea, Joycome, Meilin, Jiugui, Lohas, and Xiangxue, are widely recognized and well regarded.



As a central state-owned enterprise that shares the same founding year as the People's Republic of China, COFCO has enjoyed a deep and longstanding bond with Hong Kong over several decades. Since the 1960s, under the unified arrangements of the state, COFCO has borne full responsibility for organizing and securing the supply of fresh food as well as grain and oil products for Hong Kong through the "Three Express Trains" from the mainland. From the departure of the first train in 1962 to the retirement of the "Three Express Trains" in 2010, COFCO continuously overcame various difficulties to ensure a steady flow of fresh food, fruits, and vegetables from the mainland to Hong Kong, day in and day out. The "Three Express Trains" functioned like three major arteries, delivering a constant supply of fresh produce from the mainland to Hong Kong and Macao, which not only enriched the year-round food baskets of local residents but also provided solid support for the economic development and social stability of both regions.





News Source: Wellcome Hong Kong

News Source: Wellcome Hong Kong 26/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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