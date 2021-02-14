SMI 10’887 0.3%  SPI 13’576 0.2%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’050 0.1%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’696 0.7%  Gold 1’822 -0.2%  Bitcoin 42’692 0.2%  Dollar 0.8914 0.2%  Öl 62.6 2.9% 

Neue Bitcoin Tracker-Zertifikate von Vontobel - wechseln Sie noch heute! -w-
14.02.2021 01:07:00

WellAI Scientists to Present Research Based on the COVID-19 Research Tool at the Global IFCC Conference

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellAI data scientists Sergei Polevikov and Daniel Satchkov are to present their COVID-19 research based on an advanced machine learning technology at the IFCC (International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine) annual conference on February 15, 2021.  The title of their talk is "Comprehending Hundreds of Thousands of COVID-19 Studies using Mathematical Models of Language and AI".

The WellAI COVID-19 tool is available at https://wellai.health/covid. This research behind this tool was published in a peer-reviewed article "Artificial Intelligence-Powered Search Tools and Resources in the Fight Against COVID-19" in the eJIFCC (electronic Journal of the IFCC) in June 2020.  The article is available at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32549878/.

Daniel Satchkov, the lead data scientist at WellAI, emphasized: "The analytical tool we've developed processes an enormous amount of data, based on over 30 million medical studies.  It is impossible for any human to know this much information.  Our algorithms understand and sort medical concepts in the order of their relevance to other medical concepts, in this case – to COVID-19.  With all the synonyms and correlated concepts, there is currently a total of 4,224,512 medical concepts in the WellAI database, 60,892 of which are specifically related to COVID. We have been able to resolve the so-called dimensionality problem in machine learning by assigning medical concepts to clusters (also known as factors).  In fact, we have saved these clusters in a GitHub repository and will offer complimentary access to the repository to the IFCC conference participants."

Sergei Polevikov, CEO of WellAI, explained:  "We are proud to make our contribution to the fight against COVID.  The machine learning tool we have developed at WellAI is unique, as it can read and comprehend medical articles at human expert level or better, and certainly much faster.  This tool could help researchers from many fields of medicine understand how COVID and other coronaviruses develop and how they affect human body, and what the possible side effects and consequences are.  This knowledge will help us be better prepared for the next pandemic, should it ever happen.  In addition, we have been working on a number of exciting AI applications in genomics research, as part of the international IFCC Working Group on Artificial Intelligence and Genomic Diagnostics (WG-AIGD). Daniel Satchkov and I have recently had an honor to join this prestigious group."

For more information about WellAI, visit https://wellai.health or call 307-278-1819.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellai-scientists-to-present-research-based-on-the-covid-19-research-tool-at-the-global-ifcc-conference-301227976.html

SOURCE WellAI, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 610.00
1.36 %
ABB 26.20
1.08 %
Givaudan 3’655.00
1.05 %
Sika 254.60
0.91 %
SGS 2’729.00
0.81 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’117.50
-0.13 %
Swisscom 464.80
-0.15 %
CieFinRichemont 87.78
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 372.70
-0.69 %
The Swatch Grp 265.00
-0.75 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.02.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
12.02.21
SMI schiebt sich weiter nach oben
12.02.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hochlauf bis 3’720 Punkte? / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend weiterhin intakt
12.02.21
China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, RWE AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Erst 3 Wochen nach Amtsantritt von Joe Biden fand ein erstes Gespräch mit dem chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping statt. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie klärt über die angesprochen brisanten Themen zwischen den beiden Grossmächten bei BX Swiss TV auf. Weiter erläutert er im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, warum China in den Portfolios vieler Anleger noch untergewichtet ist und ob dies einer Anpassung bedarf.

China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin springt auf neue Höhen - Kleinanleger wagen dennoch den Einstieg
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie nach Zahlen klar im Minus - Umsatz verfehlt aber Erwartungen
Bell-Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung: Bell im Corona-Jahr mit deutlich mehr Gewinn - will mit Gemüse wachsen
Warnung vor Impfstoff-Euphorie: Besonders hartes Ende des Bullenmarkts steht bevor
Roche legt detaillierte Ergebnisse zu Augenmittel Faricimab vor - Roche-Aktie schliesst leicht im Plus
Vor GameStop-Manie: Für diese drei Robinhood-Aktien ging es 2020 steil bergauf
Schwerwiegende Vorwürfe gegen Alibaba: Anleger ziehen die Reissleine
Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für Urin-Test auf BK-Virus - Roche-Aktie schliesst freundlich
Tesla Semi: Weitere Verzögerungen wegen schleppender Batterieproduktion
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen in Rekordlaune -- DAX wenig verändert -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel an den asiatischen Börsen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen in Rekordlaune -- DAX wenig verändert -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel an den asiatischen Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex kam hingegen am Freitag kaum vom Fleck. Die Wall Street rettete ein Plus ins Wochenende. In Asien gab es aufgrund von Feiertagen am Freitag wenig Bewegung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit