01.10.2019 00:50:00

WELL Health to Present at the StableView TECH19 Conference In Toronto, ON

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "WELL") (TSX.V: WELL), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that it will participate in the StableView TECH19 Conference taking place Thursday October 3,  2019 at the Arcadian Lofts & Court in Toronto, Ontario.

WELL's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hamed Shahbazi, is scheduled to present on October 3rd at 1:40 pm ET. Mr. Shahbazi will provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's acquisition and growth strategy.  

StableView Tech19 highlights compelling Canadian technology companies and educates investors on emerging themes curated from a buy-side perspective. For additional details about the conference, please visit: https://stableview.ca/events/

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per:

"Hamed Shahbazi" 


Hamed Shahbazi


Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

 

About WELL

WELL is a unique company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities as well as a significant EMR or Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of such clinics. WELL wholly owns and operates 19 medical clinics and provides digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software and services to 852 medical clinics across Canada. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WELL.V.  WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018 and 2019.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

