02.10.2020 04:45:00
WELL Health Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - WELLHealth Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held September 30, 2020 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of the Company referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated August 31, 2020 for the Meeting were elected.
A total of 132,874,416 common shares representing 31.82% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:
Resolution
Vote Type
Total Votes
% Voted
Hamed Shahbazi
For
36,413,139
86.14%
Against
0
0%
Withheld
5,861,327
13.86%
Tara McCarville
For
42,244,263
99.93%
Against
0
0%
Withheld
30,203
0.07%
Kenneth Cawkell
For
42,196,881
99.82%
Against
0
0%
Withheld
77,585
0.18%
John Kim
For
39,403,240
93.21%
Against
0
0%
Withheld
2,871,226
6.79%
Thomas Liston
For
42,238,481
99.91%
Against
0
0%
Withheld
35,985
0.09%
The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on October 1, 2020.
WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director
About WELL
WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest technology and trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 20 primary healthcare medical clinics, is Canada's third largest Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 2,000 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service and is a provider of digital health and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access WELL's telehealth service, visit: virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.
