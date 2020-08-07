WELL Health Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 and Presentation at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, will release its Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 financial results before market open on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT). The call will be hosted by Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer and Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details: Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 Time: 1:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time) Dial-in: 416-764-8650 (Toronto local)

778-383-7413 (Vancouver local)

1-888-664-6383 (Toll-Free) Conf. ID: 7161 1016

WELL is also pleased to announce that the Company's Chairman and CEO, Hamed Shahbazi, will be doing a virtual presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Global Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13th at 11:30AM (ET) in Track 12. The conference has over 400 companies and 3,000 attendees. In addition, the Company will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings on August 12-13th, 2020.

About WELL

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company that operates Primary Healthcare Facilities, is the third largest digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier in Canada and is a national provider of telehealth services. WELL owns and operates 20 medical clinics, provides digital EMR software and services to over 1,900 medical clinics across Canada and is a majority owner of SleepWorks Medical. WELL's overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. WELL is an acquisitive company that has completed twelve acquisitions and three investments. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.WELL.company.

