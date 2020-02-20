Welcome to the next generation of cloud based control and governance management

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two powerhouse providers of IT products and services have joined forces to create an unprecedented level of control and governance management services for businesses looking to position themselves well for future successes.

Clover Communications, a trusted adviser in next-generation IT infrastructure solutions, has teamed up with ControlNet, a leader in cloud-based tools that help companies automate and manage control and governance requirements, to create environments that provide optimal risk management, accountability, control, system responsiveness, and adaptability.

Together, Clover and ControlNet are the perfect partner for businesses looking for that ideal IT environment: dependable, secure, and control compliant.

"Clover's strengths have always been exceptional carrier and infrastructure services, unified communications, and customized cloud solutions," said Dominick Callandriello, Clover president since 2008. "As a partner to more than 200 tech providers worldwide, we can provide our clients unparalleled market intelligence when selecting business critical technology solutions enabling them to maximize their technology investments. Integrating ControlNet's expertise in risk assessment, control, and management takes those services to yet another level."

Some benefits of the Clover/ControlNet collaboration:



Enterprise-wide continuity.

Real-time, in-house ability to monitor performance and quality across all locations.

Increased accountability for control through automated, detailed tracking of issues and resolutions.

Demonstrated compliance with regulations and policies for regulated entities.

Dedicated support services by IT experts.

"We are very pleased to be able to partner with Clover in this venture," said Paul Lowrie, CEO of ControlNet. "ControlNet enhances the enterprise-wide IT environment created and managed so well by Clover by adding the level of internal control needed in today's business environments. You get not only a secure, efficient, and well-supported IT infrastructure, but also the ability to mitigate risk and operate proactively with real-time control management."

To learn more about the Clover/ControlNet collaboration – and to see how your business can benefit from it – contact Clover Communications Vice President of Operations Owen Hayes at (908) 603-1403 or at ohayes@clovercore.com.

