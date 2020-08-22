WeissLaw LLP Reminds PFNX and CBMG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Pfenex Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pfenex Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ("Ligand"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, the company's shareholders will receive $12.00 in cash and a one-time contingent value right of $2.00 in the event a predefined regulatory milestone is achieved by December 31, 2021, for each share of PFNX common stock that they own. If you own PFNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/pfenex-inc/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by a newly-formed entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, certain member of the company's management, and a consortium of stockholders and equity investors (the "Affiliates"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBMG shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share they own. Notably, the Affiliates consist of company insiders and other large stockholders that collectively hold approximately 51.5% of the outstanding CBMG shares and may have exerted undue influence on the board. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

