WeissLaw LLP Reminds MR, IMMU, and BMCH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

Montage Resources Corporation

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Montage Resources Corporation in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Southwestern Energy Company ("SWN").  Under the terms of the agreement, MR shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of SWN for each share of MR common stock they own, representing implied per-share consideration of approximately $4.76 based upon SWN's September 24, 2020 closing price of $2.55.  If you own MR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/montage-resources-corporation/   

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Gilead Sciences, Inc.  Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $88.00 in cash for each share of IMMU common stock that they own.  If you own IMMU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:     

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Builders FirstSource, Inc. ("BLDR").  Under the terms of the agreement, BMCH shareholders will receive 1.3125 BLDR shares for each share of BMCH common stock they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $39.41 based upon BLDR's September 24, 2020 closing price of $30.03.  If you own BMCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/bmc-stock-holdings-inc/  

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-mr-immu-and-bmch-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301138500.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Nestle 109.76
1.42 %
SGS 2’455.00
1.03 %
Part Grp Hldg 838.80
0.55 %
Sika 221.70
0.45 %
Lonza Grp 568.80
0.42 %
Swisscom 494.00
-0.88 %
Swiss Re 67.30
-1.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 339.90
-1.62 %
CS Group 8.77
-1.64 %
UBS Group 9.68
-2.97 %
