WeissLaw LLP Reminds MR and GLIBA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Southwestern Energy Company ("SWN"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of SWN for each share of MR common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $5.04 based upon SWN's August 21, 2020 closing price of $2.70. If you own MR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/montage-resources-corporation/

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Liberty Broadband Corporation ("Liberty Broadband"). Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, holders of Series A GLIBA shares will receive 0.580 shares of Liberty Broadband's Series C common stock for each share of GLIBA stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $80.99 based upon Liberty Broadband's August 21, 2020 closing price of $139.64. If you own GLIBA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gci-liberty-inc/

