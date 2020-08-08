WeissLaw LLP Reminds GRUB and NBL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Grubhub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. ("Just Eat Takeaway"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GRUB shareholders will receive American Depositary Shares representing 0.671 ordinary shares of Just Eat Takeaway for each GRUB share that they own. If you own GRUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/grubhub-inc/

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Chevron Corporation ("Chevron"). Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, NBL shareholders will receive 0.1191 Chevron shares for each share of NBL common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $10.42 based on Chevron's August 6, 2020 closing price of $87.47. If you own NBL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/noble-energy-inc/

