WeissLaw LLP Reminds EIGI, GV, CGIX and ROCH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, EIGI shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash for each share of EIGI common stock that they hold.

The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE American: GV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE American: GV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of First Reserve Fund XIV, L.P. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $7.00 for each share of GV common stock that they hold.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held StemoniX, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CGIX will acquire all of the outstanding shares of StemoniX in exchange for approximately 78% of CGIX's outstanding common stock. The combined company will continue to trade on the NASDAQ, but CGIX shareholders will control only 22% of the surviving entity.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ: ROCH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ: ROCH) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with privately-held PureCycle Technologies LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, ROCH will acquire PureCycle through a reverse merger that will result in PureCycle becoming a publicly-traded company.

