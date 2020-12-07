SMI 10’375 0.1%  SPI 12’900 0.1%  Dow 30’070 -0.5%  DAX 13’271 -0.2%  Euro 1.0788 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’530 -0.3%  Gold 1’863 1.3%  Bitcoin 17’010 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8909 -0.1%  Öl 48.6 -0.8% 

07.12.2020 22:54:00

WeissLaw LLP Reminds CGIX, ALSK, EIGI, and HDS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held StemoniX, Inc. ("StemoniX").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, CGIX will acquire all of the outstanding shares of StemoniX in exchange for approximately 78% of CGIX's outstanding common stock.  The combined company will continue to trade on the NASDAQ, but CGIX shareholders will control only 22% of the surviving entity.  If you own CGIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cgix/

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a consortium comprised of Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ALSK shareholders will receive $3.00 per share in cash for each share of ALSK common stock that they hold.  If you own ALSK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ALSK/ 

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI)  

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, EIGI shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash for each share of EIGI common stock that they hold.  If you own EIGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/EIGI/

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Home Depot, Inc.  Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash for each share of HDS common stock that they hold.  If you own HDS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hds/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-cgix-alsk-eigi-and-hds-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301187689.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

