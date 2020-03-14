Weinberg Center Will Postpone Events to Comply with Gov. Hogan's COVID-19 Safety Actions

FREDERICK, Md., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In conjunction with Governor Larry Hogan's declaration of actions to be taken in response to the spread of COVID-19, the City of Frederick has declared a State of Emergency in the City today and will be adjusting and adapting City operations accordingly. As a department of the City of Frederick, the Weinberg Center will be closed for the next two weeks and all performances during that time will be postponed.

We continue to closely monitor and evaluate developments and will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state and local health government authorities. At this time performances at the theater through April 1st are officially postponed. As this is an evolving situation, performances after that date will be determined based on information and guidance from the previously mentioned authorities.

Currently, the Weinberg Center is working with the performers to reschedule these upcoming events to a later date. Ticket holders should keep their tickets and the Weinberg Center will be in touch in the next 7-14 days with more information on the status of these events. All ticket holders for postponed or cancelled events will be notified via email regarding their show once the Weinberg Center knows whether the event can be moved to another date, or if the event will have to be cancelled.

This City of Frederick and the Weinberg Center want to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this emergency and look forward to welcoming back their patrons once this health crisis is over.

ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.

SOURCE The Weinberg Center