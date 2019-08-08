Weight Loss Surgery's Effectiveness Furthers Bolstered by Atrial Fibrillation Study, says West Medical

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 31 article on Medscape details how patients who underwent bariatric surgery before receiving treatment for atrial fibrillation, a cardiovascular syndrome in which a patient experiences irregular and rapid heartbeats, were significantly less likely to experience reoccurrences of the problem. The article suggests that weight loss surgery may turn out to be an especially useful treatment option for some morbidly obese patients with atrial fibrillation as well as other cardiac concerns. Weight loss clinic West Medical says that the results of the initial study are hardly surprising, as weight loss surgery has proven to be broadly beneficial for weight-related conditions.

The clinic notes that weight loss surgery is already proven as a legitimate treatment option for type 2 diabetes, as numerous patients who undergo the surgery tend to see their diabetes symptoms vanish and the illness itself may often go into remission. West Medical points out that patients generally report a reduction of adverse symptoms of obesity-related illnesses across the board since obesity has so many well-documented negative medical impacts.

West Medical also points out that many people are harboring major misconceptions about the nature of procedures like the gastric sleeve, currently the most widely recommended procedure for fighting weight loss. As the clinic explains, most attempts to lose large amounts of weight fail sooner or later largely because, when the body senses that its losing weight—perhaps due to a low-calorie diet—it will ramp up production of hormones that can induce often intense feelings of hunger that even the most disciplined individuals have great difficulty ignoring. West Medical shat that, after a successful procedure, most patients find that their feelings of hunger are greatly reduced, says the clinic. It adds that, when the reduced hormonally-driven hunger-impulse is combined with the fact that the procedure removes most of the stomach, making overeating physically uncomfortable, patients find eating a restricted diet vastly easier.

In short, the clinic concludes that weight loss surgery is a thoroughly proven option for morbidly obese patients who may be suffering, or in danger of suffering, from any number of obesity-related illnesses. While more evidence is required to definitively say that weight loss surgery can be used to treat atrial fibrillation specifically, the current body of scientific knowledge suggests that, for practically all severely obese individuals, bariatric procedures are definitely worth considering for a healthier and more enjoyable life.

