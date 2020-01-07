07.01.2020 04:00:00

Weight Loss Surgery Study Showing Reduced Complications during Second Pregnancies Highlights Hidden Benefits for Many Patients, says West Medical

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A December 6article on Reuters reports on a new study that found a correlation between weight loss surgery and fewer complications including high blood pressure and premature birth before or during second pregnancies. The study specifically found that women who had bariatric surgery between their first and their second pregnancies were less likely to suffer adverse pregnancy outcomes the second time around. Weight loss clinic West Medical of Southern California says that the findings add to a huge and rapidly growing mountain of data supporting the health benefits of weight loss surgery.

West Medical says that there are several different forms of weight loss surgery, each with their own set of pros and cons. The clinic notes that viable options for patients looking to lose large amounts of weight include gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, endoscopic gastroplasty, and more. West Medical adds that the older surgical procedures have certain qualifiers to be met as outlined by the medical community: patients must meet the medical definition of severe obesity which involves having a high BMI (body mass index). The criteria also take weight-related health issues such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes into account. The clinic does note that patients who do not quite meet those requirements or who would prefer to avoid surgery are not out of options. Specifically, gastric balloon and gastroplasty are all viable nonsurgical options that have less stringent requirements.

The weight loss medical group notes that, no matter what weight loss surgery or procedure patients choose, they are committing to a healthier lifestyle that allows for more energy, decreased pain, enhanced self-esteem, and many other benefits. The clinic says that its patients who undergo successful weight loss treatments consistently find that their obesity-related ailments tend to disappear after losing significant amounts of weight.

West Medical says that obese individuals who are concerned about the cost of weight loss surgery or procedures should know that insurance may cover some or all of the relevant costs in many instances. Moreover, complications from obesity are exceedingly common and those who do not find a way to lose weight may eventually find themselves paying a very high price regardless, the clinic adds, saying that a proactive stance towards weight loss can turn out to be a very wise investment in a healthier and happier life.

For more information on West Medical and all of their services, visit their website at https://westmedical.com or call (855) 690-0565.

 

SOURCE West Medical

