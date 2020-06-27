Weight Loss Surgery Study Showing Improved Metabolism and Reduced Risk for Diabetes Highlights Benefits for Patients, says West Medical

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 21article on Medical Xpress reports on findings from a study from the Journal of Internal Medicine which discovered that gene expression changes in fat tissue could explain why individuals who previously had weight loss surgery and regained some weight were still able to retain benefits of the surgery. The study found that these benefits included improvements in their metabolism as well as a risk reduction for type 2 diabetes. Southern California-based healthcare group West Medical says that long term weight loss is always easier said than done, even with medical intervention. However, for those struggling with obesity and the number of health issues that can develop from it, weight loss surgery can still provide benefits to improve one's quality of life and overall health while making weight loss less difficult, as seen in the study, the medical group says.

West Medical says that individuals who are obese face an increased risk for developing additional health risks such as diabetes, heart disease, osteoarthritis, and more. The clinic says that by significantly reducing one's weight, individuals can reduce their chances of acquiring serious medical issues that could further lessen their quality – and length – of their life.

The Southern California group says that while reducing one's weight from exercise and diet alone is not impossible though requiring a great deal of effort, it is often more difficult for those who are significantly overweight to maintain their weight loss long term. The center says that the more weight a person loses, the more their body signals them to eat. West Medical says this is due to the body's natural response to a sudden drop in weight, which is to act as if there is a threat of starvation. The center adds that the body then enters survival mode and releases hunger signals to encourage the individual to acquire calories which can then build fat reserves – even if the body doesn't need them.

West Medical says that this is why weight loss surgeries can assist in making long term weight loss results last. Procedures such as a gastric sleeve can help individuals eat less by reducing the stomach's volume and altering the production of hunger hormones. By reducing the amount that an individual can comfortably eat and also reducing cravings, losing weight and maintaining the loss over time becomes easier to achieve and reduces the chances of falling back into harmful overeating routines.

