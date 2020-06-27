27.06.2020 17:00:00

Weight Loss Surgery Study Showing Improved Metabolism and Reduced Risk for Diabetes Highlights Benefits for Patients, says West Medical

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 21article on Medical Xpress reports on findings from a study from the Journal of Internal Medicine which discovered that gene expression changes in fat tissue could explain why individuals who previously had weight loss surgery and regained some weight were still able to retain benefits of the surgery. The study found that these benefits included improvements in their metabolism as well as a risk reduction for type 2 diabetes. Southern California-based healthcare group West Medical says that long term weight loss is always easier said than done, even with medical intervention. However, for those struggling with obesity and the number of health issues that can develop from it, weight loss surgery can still provide benefits to improve one's quality of life and overall health while making weight loss less difficult, as seen in the study, the medical group says.

West Medical says that individuals who are obese face an increased risk for developing additional health risks such as diabetes, heart disease, osteoarthritis, and more. The clinic says that by significantly reducing one's weight, individuals can reduce their chances of acquiring serious medical issues that could further lessen their quality – and length – of their life.

The Southern California group says that while reducing one's weight from exercise and diet alone is not impossible though requiring a great deal of effort, it is often more difficult for those who are significantly overweight to maintain their weight loss long term. The center says that the more weight a person loses, the more their body signals them to eat. West Medical says this is due to the body's natural response to a sudden drop in weight, which is to act as if there is a threat of starvation. The center adds that the body then enters survival mode and releases hunger signals to encourage the individual to acquire calories which can then build fat reserves – even if the body doesn't need them.

West Medical says that this is why weight loss surgeries can assist in making long term weight loss results last. Procedures such as a gastric sleeve can help individuals eat less by reducing the stomach's volume and altering the production of hunger hormones. By reducing the amount that an individual can comfortably eat and also reducing cravings, losing weight and maintaining the loss over time becomes easier to achieve and reduces the chances of falling back into harmful overeating routines.

Readers who are interested in learning more about Southern California-based weight loss clinic West Medical and its services can call (855) 690-0565 or visit its website at https://westmedical.com.

SOURCE West Medical

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.42
2.52 %
Adecco Group 44.52
1.53 %
Geberit 466.90
0.86 %
LafargeHolcim 40.65
0.67 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.51 %
Swisscom 491.40
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 333.50
-1.16 %
Swiss Re 71.84
-1.18 %
Swiss Life Hldg 345.60
-1.20 %
Novartis 83.17
-1.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.06.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
26.06.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Weiterer Hochlauf erwartet
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie bricht erneut ein: ams weist Anschuldigungen gegen Management als "Medienunterstellungen" zurück
JPMorgan rechnet mit Öl-Superzyklus: Ölpreis könnte auf 190 US-Dollar klettern
Wirecard-Aktie implodiert: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag - EY geht von Betrug aus
Wirecard-Aktie unter zwei Euro: Ab Dienstag nicht mehr im Stoxx Europe 600 - EU will Rolle der Bafin prüfen
ams-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsicht ermittelt angeblich gegen ams-Spitze
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Molecular Partners-Aktie bricht ein: FDA will mehr zu Abicipar wissen
Warnung eines Analysten: Was für Tesla-Anleger jetzt wichtig ist
Lufthansa-Milliarden-Hilfen fliessen schnellstmöglich - Finanzchef Dirks vor Abgang - Aktie verliert
Zur Rose expandiert in Deutschland - Aktie klettert deutlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Freitag Verluste. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls im roten Bereich. Die US-amerikanischen Märkte schlossen mit kräftigen Verlusten. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB