Weight Loss Surgery Gives Willpower the Help it Needs to Defeat Obesity, says West Medical

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 1article on Medical Xpress reports on the evermore evident fact that failed weight-loss attempts are not the result of weak willpower. Severely obese individuals who are attempting to lose weight may be extremely motivated and determined, and quite disciplined in most areas of their lives, but they are fighting against their own body's innate biological processes. In some cases, these individuals may be able to rapidly lose significant amounts of weight, but that's when the real challenge starts. As the body recognizes that it is deviating from its normal state, complex chemical processes start to encourage overeating in a number of ways largely involving the production of hormones. The feelings of appetite these hormones stimulate are essentially indistinguishable from hunger and are extremely difficult to ignore even for the most determined individual. Worse, they only increase as more weight is lost. Southern California weight loss clinic West Medical says weight loss surgery is the one proven method of short-circuiting this metabolic catch-22.

West Medical notes that there are a number of ways to take advantage of this kind of medicine. For severely obese individuals, the clinic continues, sleeve gastrectomy surgery may be the most effective method of fighting hunger hormone production. The weight loss clinic notes that, during the surgery, the patient's stomach is reconfigured into a pouch-like chamber that is reduced to about one-tenth of its original size. West Medical explains that, as the remaining portion of the stomach is removed, production centers for most hunger hormones are either removed or significantly hampered. The clinic says that by hindering this biological process, patients are much less likely to splurge their way back to obesity after they have lost significant weight – although, of course, having a much smaller stomach also makes overeating far more unpleasant.

The weight loss specialists acknowledge that serious lifestyle changes must occur after any weight loss procedure for it to be a long-term success – but the surgery makes them easier. Of course, as the benefits of weight loss accrue, life can become a lot more enjoyable. Moreover, the weight loss clinic notes that a wealth of studies have provided an exceptional amount of evidence stating that patients are far less likely to suffer premature death – and the serious health problems that cause it. While medical science has reduced the mortality rate on many of these illnesses significantly, most of them can also greatly reduce an individual's overall quality of life. West Medical concludes that the benefits of weight loss operations such as sleeve gastrectomy surgery are more than worth the effort.

Patients who qualify for a sleeve gastrectomy typically have a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or more or 35 or more with related health problems such as type 2 diabetes. Other patients may take advantage of a growing number of alternative procedures. For more information about West Medical and all of its weight loss services visit their website at https://westmedical.com/ or call (855) 690-0565.

SOURCE West Medical