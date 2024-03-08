Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’647 0.6%  SPI 15’220 0.6%  Dow 38’766 -0.1%  DAX 17’815 -0.2%  Euro 0.9599 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’961 -0.3%  Gold 2’176 0.7%  Bitcoin 60’249 2.5%  Dollar 0.8776 0.0%  Öl 81.9 -1.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Novo Nordisk129508879ams24924656Lonza1384101mobilezone27683769
Top News
Auf Kollisionskurs: Tesla-Rivalen BYD & Co. nutzen Mexiko als Tor zum US-Markt
KW 10: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
JPMorgan-Experten: Bitcoin-Halving wird Kursrally ein Ende setzen
Februar 2024: So schätzen Experten die DWS Group GmbH-Aktie ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Novo Nordisk Aktie [Valor: 129508879 / ISIN: DK0062498333]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.03.2024 19:42:05

Wegovy® approved in the US for cardiovascular risk reduction in people with overweight or obesity and established cardiovascular disease

finanzen.net zero Novo Nordisk-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Novo Nordisk
116.43 CHF -1.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bagsværd, Denmark, 8 March 2024 Novo Nordisk today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a label expansion for Wegovy® based on a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the indication of reducing risks of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack (myocardial infarction) or non-fatal stroke in adults with either overweight or obesity and established cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The approval is based on the SELECT cardiovascular outcomes trial, which demonstrated that Wegovy® statistically significantly reduced the risk of MACE by 20% compared to placebo when added to standard of care. The exact mechanism of cardiovascular risk reduction has not been established.

The findings from SELECT also showed that over a period of up to five years, risk reductions in MACE were achieved regardless of baseline age, sex, race, ethnicity, body mass index (BMI) and level of renal function impairment. In addition, the label is updated to include data from SELECT showing a risk reduction in cardiovascular death by 15% and a risk reduction of death from any cause by 19%, both compared to placebo1. Further, additional clinical data from SELECT are included in the label.

"We are very pleased that Wegovy® is now approved in the US as the first therapy to help people manage their weight and reduce cardiovascular risks," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president and head of Development at Novo Nordisk. "This approval is an important milestone for people living with obesity and cardiovascular disease, as the SELECT data demonstrated that Wegovy® has the potential to prolong lives by addressing some of the leading causes of preventable deaths by reducing the risks of cardiovascular events.”

Novo Nordisk has also filed for a label expansion in the EU, and a decision is expected in 2024.

About obesity and cardiovascular disease
Obesity is a chronic disease that requires long-term management. It is associated with many serious health consequences and decreased life expectancy. Obesity-related complications are numerous and include type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, cancer and an increased risk of CVD, including heart attack and stroke, high levels of blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure and inflammation.

About the SELECT trial
SELECT was a randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the efficacy of semaglutide 2.4 mg versus placebo as an adjunct to standard of care for prevention of MACE in people with established CVD with overweight or obesity with no prior history of diabetes over a period of five years. People included in the trial were aged =45 years with a BMI =27 kg/m2.

The primary objective of the SELECT trial was to demonstrate the superiority of semaglutide 2.4 mg compared to placebo with respect to reducing the incidence of three-point MACE consisting of cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack (myocardial infarction) or non-fatal stroke. Key secondary objectives were to compare the effects of semaglutide 2.4 mg to placebo regarding mortality, heart failure, cardiovascular risk factors, including glucose metabolism, body weight and kidney function. The trial enrolled 17,604 adults and was conducted in 41 countries at more than 800 investigator sites. SELECT was initiated in 2018.

The SELECT data were presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) annual meeting in November 2023 and published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

About Wegovy® (semaglutide 2.4 mg)
Following the US label update, Wegovy® is now indicated in combination with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity to reduce the risk of MACE in adults with established cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight, as well as to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adults and paediatric patients aged 12 years and older with obesity and in adults with overweight in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition.

Wegovy® has also been launched in Denmark, Norway, Germany, the UK, Iceland, Switzerland, UAE and Japan. Here Wegovy® is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obesity), adults with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition, and in Denmark, Norway, Germany, UK, Iceland, and UAE, also for paediatric patients aged 12 years and older with an initial BMI at the 95th percentile or greater for age and gender (obesity).

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information:

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259
fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 21 / 2024

1 Cardiovascular death superiority not confirmed (hazard ratio: 0.85 (0.71;1.01)). Death by any cause not statistically significant based on the prespecified testing hierarchy (hazard ratio: 0.81 (0.71; 0.93)).

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13.09.23 Novo Nordisk Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.09.23 Novo Nordisk Overweight Barclays Capital
07.09.23 Novo Nordisk Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.09.23 Novo Nordisk Sell UBS AG
05.09.23 Novo Nordisk Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV

Geht das? In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Am Beispiel des Schweizer Aktienmarktes erklärt Stefan Buck im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv funktioniert und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.
Im Fokus und zur besseren Verdeutlichung drei Aktientitel:
✅Roche
✅Meyer Burger
✅Bayer

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:40 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf DocMorris
12:30 Bitcoin Kurs erreicht wieder 68.000 Dollar – US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick
10:24 SMI mit angezogener Handbremse auf Jahreshoch
10:00 Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV
09:26 Brenntag, Conti und Merck nach Zahlen schwach
07:12 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Ausbruch auf neue Rekordhochs
07.03.24 Das grosse Comeback der Atomenergie?
07.03.24 Short-Term Options Have Become Popular in Commodities
07.03.24 Julius Bär: 17.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’125.42 18.93 HSSM9U
Short 12’350.97 13.86 H4SSMU
Short 12’868.40 8.53 NNSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’647.14 08.03.2024 17:30:06
Long 11’180.00 19.86
Long 10’922.24 13.86 SSRM0U
Long 10’455.56 8.96 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan-Experten: Bitcoin-Halving wird Kursrally ein Ende setzen
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS startet Zusammenlegungen von Filialen an fünf Pilot-Standorten - Hochstufung durch Morgan Stanley
Novo Nordisk-Medikament überzeugt in neuer Studie: Novo Nordisk-Aktie verliert dennoch
BACHEM-Aktie springt kräftig hoch: BACHEM will deutlich wachsen - Umsatzplus in 2023 erzielt
Bitcoin-ETFs treiben Krypto-Rally an: Warum ein Nachfrageschock droht
Marktexperte Jeremy Siegel warnt: NVIDIA-Aktie wird nicht ewig steigen
Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch stärker -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsschluss tiefer
Evolva-Aktie +49 Prozent: Evolva-Grossaktionär will Liquidation von Evolva verhindern
Rheinmetall-Aktie nach gigantischer Rally: Wie geht es weiter?
HUGO BOSS erhöht Dividende deutlich - HUGO BOSS-Aktie bricht dennoch ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit