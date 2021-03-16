SMI 10’944 0.7%  SPI 13’773 0.7%  Dow 32’826 -0.4%  DAX 14’558 0.7%  Euro 1.1012 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’851 0.6%  Gold 1’731 0.0%  Bitcoin 52’215 0.8%  Dollar 0.9247 -0.3%  Öl 68.5 -0.4% 

16.03.2021 22:46:00

Weet Announces the End of the App's Beta Release and New AI Powered Features

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 2, Weet officially announced the end of their Beta release and launched on Product Hunt with Matthew Barby, VP of Marketing at Hubspot, as the Product Hunter. 

"I think we all know the need for asynchronous communication tools right now. I came across Weet a couple of months back and have been incredibly impressed by how quickly the team is adding new features - it's already become a core part of my remote work stack that I use with my team on a daily basis. A great team and a great product - I couldn't recommend it enough!" Matthew said.

Post-launch, Weet ended in first position of the day and was named #2 Product of the Week. Weet was first made available in beta September of 2020. After months of collecting user feedback, QA and releasing new AI-powered features, the product is now officially ready to unveil to the world. Watch the Weet overview video.

Weet is a strong believer in the future of work being fully distributed, and our customers include teams working remotely across time zones.

"We are on a mission to change the way we communicate, work, and finally, the way we live. We truly believe in an asynchronous way of work that is more respectful of each other's time, based on team's trust, flexibility and freedom. We should let people work when they are more receptive and creative. Not when the standard 9 a.m.-5 p.m. agenda dictates his or her work. At the end of the day, we achieve engagement and productivity," said Najette Fellache, CEO of Weet

The Story Behind Weet 

A year ago, Najette transitioned to working from home with her family and realized she was spending most of her day on Zoom calls, taking away from her quality of life. Najette realized she could change this while already in the asynchronous video space with Speach, which offers a video knowledge-sharing platform to Colgate Palmolive, GE, Airbus, and Merck. With this expertise, Weet was built.

Fun Fact: The Weet name is inspired by Meet upside down. Najette has always hated long unproductive meetings, and she wants to reverse how we meet.

What's Coming

  • Integrations with Slack and Microsoft Teams
  • IOS and Android Mobile Apps
  • AI tags and teammate name recognition
  • AI camera framing

Additional Resources

  • Why We Created Weet
  • About Us
  • Product Release Notes
  • Weet on Product Hunt

About The Team 

The team is fully remote and distributed across the US, Europe and Asia. Founders are CEO, Najette Fellache and CTO, Jeremy Rouet.

Contact for Media Inquiries: contact@beeweet.com

Related Images

image1.png

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fu7c1cpGl98

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weet-announces-the-end-of-the-apps-beta-release-and-new-ai-powered-features-301248848.html

SOURCE Weet

