Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’714 0.2%  SPI 16’877 0.2%  Dow 44’432 -0.4%  DAX 22’148 0.5%  Euro 0.9503 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’406 0.3%  Gold 2’902 0.1%  Bitcoin 88’358 1.0%  Dollar 0.9122 -0.2%  Öl 75.3 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Tesla11448018ams-OSRAM137918297NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Top News
Ausblick: Siemens legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Swisscom stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Reddit informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Commerzbank stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: PowerCell Sweden AB verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie [Valor: 2509888 / ISIN: NL0000360618]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.02.2025 19:04:33

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Amsterdam, February 12, 2025

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR130 million (c. US$140 million) share repurchase program for the period February 6, 2025 through February 12, 2025.

The repurchases were made under the EUR65 million share repurchase program announced on February 29, 2024, effective from March 1, 2024 and increased by EUR65 million as announced on August 8, 2024. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period March 1, 2024 through February 12, 2025 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program  
    
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
     
Total Repurchase Amount EUR 130,000,000 
Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 104,730,680 
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 6,613,461 
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 15.84 
Start Date  March 1, 2024 
Percentage of program completed as of February 12, 202580.56% 
     
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
     
Trade DateQuantity RepurchasedAverage Purchase PriceSettlement Amount 
February 6, 2025 20,980 EUR 18.56EUR 389,355 
February 7, 2025 21,078 EUR 18.38EUR 387,477 
February 10, 2025 17,479 EUR 18.55EUR 324,234 
February 11, 2025 21,375 EUR 18.49EUR 395,252 
February 12, 2025 21,269 EUR 18.34EUR 390,152 
Total102,181 EUR 18.46EUR 1,886,470 

1All shares purchased via Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and or Turquoise

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 29, 2024 and August 8, 2024, details of which are available on its website.

        
Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world’s deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy. 
More than 7,400 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.
For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar  DateYear
Full Year 2024 Earnings February 202025
Annual General Meeting April 92025
First Quarter 2025 Trading Update May 152025
Half Year 2025 Earnings August 72025
Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update November 132025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile:+31 (0) 2 02 36 32 36
E-mail:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Giampaolo Arghittu
Head of External Relations

Phone:+31 (0)6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584
E-mail:giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the Half-Year Management Report accompanying the Half Year Earnings 2024 report, available on our website https://www.sbmoffshore.com/investors/financial-disclosures.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Fiserv
✅ Nasdaq Inc
✅ Manhattan Associates

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS Roblox Aktie: Enttäuschung nach den Zahlen. Geht der Gaming und Metaverse Boom 2025 weiter?
14:08 What’s the Relationship Between Commodity Prices and Inflation?
10:29 Silber - Wie sich der heutige Markt vom Vergangenen unterscheidet
09:08 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse im Fokus
09:06 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: FISERV, Nasdaq Inc & Manhattan Associates mit François Bloch
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 22‘000-Punkte-Marke überboten
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
11.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’225.18 19.38 SSZM8U
Short 13’518.43 13.30 S2S3VU
Short 13’994.78 8.88 3OUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’713.90 12.02.2025 17:31:50
Long 12’164.23 19.53 B78S8U
Long 11’891.77 13.73 BNQSGU
Long 11’347.22 8.67 BS2S7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

XRP-Prognose: 40% Absturz
Vorläufige Super Micro-Zahlen unter den Erwartungen: Super Micro legt dennoch zu
Fluence Energy-Aktie -46%: Siemens-Tochter Fluence Energy erleidet Verlust
RENK-Aktie zieht an: KNDS kauft von Rebecca Bidco millionenschwere Aktien
Bitcoin Prognose Ende 2025 vom Marathon Digital CEO
Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zu: Meyer Burger bringt Zinsverschiebung für zwei Wandelanleihen durch
2025 droht der totale Kollaps – Kiyosaki: „Millionen verlieren Jobs, Häuser und Ersparnisse!
Milliardenverlust an Marktkapitalisierung: Tesla-Aktie stürzt weiter ab
Ethereum Prognose: Folgt nach der Enttäuschung das grosse Comeback oder bleibt Ethereum auch 2025 unter den Erwartungen?
ams-OSRAM-Aktie springt zweistellig an: ams-OSRAM in Q4 mit weniger Umsatz - Verlust eingegrenzt

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten