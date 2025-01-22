Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’208 0.8%  SPI 16’267 0.7%  Dow 44’144 0.3%  DAX 21’254 1.0%  Euro 0.9444 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’206 0.8%  Gold 2’756 0.4%  Bitcoin 94’727 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9058 0.0%  Öl 79.1 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
PUMA-Aktie sackt ab: Unteres Ende der EBIT-Prognose erreicht
Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 nachmittags steigen
Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags mit Gewinnen
Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite fester
Handel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags mit grünem Vorzeichen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie [Valor: 2509888 / ISIN: NL0000360618]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.01.2025 19:06:46

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Amsterdam, January 22, 2025 

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR130 million (c. US$140 million) share repurchase program for the period January 16, 2025 through January 22, 2025.

The repurchases were made under the EUR65 million share repurchase program announced on February 29, 2024, effective from March 1, 2024 and increased by EUR65 million as announced on August 8, 2024. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period March 1, 2024 through January 22, 2025 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program    

  		     
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
 
       
 
Total Repurchase Amount   EUR 130,000,000
 
Cumulative Repurchase Amount   EUR 98,911,653
 
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased   6,292,493
 
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 15.72
 
Start Date     March 1, 2024
 
Percentage of program completed as of January 22, 2025 76.09%
 
       
 
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
 
       
 
Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount
 
January 16, 2025 24,802 EUR 18.04 EUR 447,535
 
January 17, 2025 18,956 EUR 18.19 EUR 344,793
 
January 20, 2025 19,759 EUR 18.18 EUR 359,290
 
January 21, 2025 21,231 EUR 18.10 EUR 384,209
 
January 22, 2025 19,821 EUR 18.12 EUR 359,097
 
Total 104,569 EUR 18.12 EUR 1,894,923
 

1All shares purchased via Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and or Turquoise

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 29, 2024 and August 8, 2024, details of which are available on its website.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world’s deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy. 

More than 7,400 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar   Date Year
Full Year 2024 Earnings
  		February 20 2025
Annual General Meeting
  		April 9 2025
First Quarter 2025 Trading Update
  		May 15 2025
Half Year 2025 Earnings
  		August 7 2025
Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update
  		November 13 2025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile: +31 (0) 2 02 36 32 36
E-mail: wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Giampaolo Arghittu
Head of External Relations

Phone: +31 (0)6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584
E-mail: giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

Disclaimer 
Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise. 

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the Half-Year Management Report accompanying the Half Year Earnings 2024 report, available on our website https://www.sbmoffshore.com/investors/financial-disclosures.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Finance
✅ Blackstone
✅ Ares Management

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:26 SMI-Rally hält an
09:13 Marktüberblick: adidas nach Zahlen im Fokus
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips bleiben auf Rekordkurs
21.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58.75%) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp
21.01.25 Corporate Bond Issuance Grows Along with Economic Risks
21.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’692.72 19.85 ZGSSMU
Short 12’963.88 13.79 2MSSMU
Short 13’467.02 8.75 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’207.89 22.01.2025 17:31:42
Long 11’700.00 19.55
Long 11’440.00 13.95
Long 10’937.79 8.85 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktien in Grün: Kukies kritisiert UniCredit bei Commerzbank-Plänen
Bitcoin Reserve: Wie hoch steigt der Preis, wenn Trump beginnt, die strategische Bitcoin Reserve aufzubauen?
DocMorris-Aktie verliert dennoch: DocMorris vermeldet Umsatzsteigerung für 2024
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält US-Zulassung für Tests zur Erkennung sexuell übertragbarer Krankheiten
Softbank-Aktie und Oracle-Aktie beflügelt: OpenAI möchte mit Partnern Milliarden in KI-Rechenzentren stecken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ascom-Aktie bricht ein: Ascom vermeldet für 2024 geringeren Umsatz und deutlich weniger Gewinn
Schaeffler-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Schaeffler schlechter als erwartet
Der Melania Coin: Ende oder Anfang?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten