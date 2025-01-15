Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie [Valor: 2509888 / ISIN: NL0000360618]
15.01.2025 18:39:11

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Amsterdam, January 15, 2025

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR130 million (c. US$140 million) share repurchase program for the period January 9, 2025 through January 15, 2025.

The repurchases were made under the EUR65 million share repurchase program announced on February 29, 2024, effective from March 1, 2024 and increased by EUR65 million as announced on August 8, 2024. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period March 1, 2024 through January 15, 2025 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program    
       
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
 
       
 
Total Repurchase Amount   EUR 130,000,000
 
Cumulative Repurchase Amount   EUR 97,016,730
 
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased   6,187,924
 
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 15.68
 
Start Date     March 1, 2024
 
Percentage of program completed as of January 15, 2025 74.63%
 
       
 
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
 
       
 
Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount
 
January 9, 2025 22,726 EUR 17.19 EUR 390,587
 
January 10, 2025 11,324 EUR 17.73 EUR 200,803
 
January 13, 2025 16,715 EUR 18.02 EUR 301,179
 
January 14, 2025 24,676 EUR 18.06 EUR 445,661
 
January 15, 2025 20,524 EUR 18.02 EUR 369,806
 
Total 95,965 EUR 17.80 EUR 1,708,036
 

        
1All shares purchased via Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and or Turquoise

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 29, 2024 and August 8, 2024, details of which are available on its website.

       
Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world’s deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy. 
More than 7,400 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.
For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar   Date Year
Extraordinary General Meeting
  		January 17 2025
Full Year 2024 Earnings
  		February 20 2025
Annual General Meeting
  		April 9 2025
First Quarter 2025 Trading Update
  		May 15 2025
Half Year 2025 Earnings
  		August 7 2025
Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update
  		November 13 2025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile: +31 (0) 2 02 36 32 36
E-mail: wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Giampaolo Arghittu
Head of External Relations

Phone: +31 (0)6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584
E-mail: giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer
Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the Half-Year Management Report accompanying the Half Year Earnings 2024 report, available on our website https://www.sbmoffshore.com/investors/financial-disclosures.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


