Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’123 0.9%  SPI 16’169 0.9%  Dow 42’467 0.9%  DAX 19’255 1.0%  Euro 0.9405 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’983 0.7%  Gold 2’608 -0.6%  Bitcoin 53’118 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8599 0.3%  Öl 76.2 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Relief Therapeutics125112599Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
US-Präsidentschaftswahl 2024: Welche Folgen hätte eine Niederlage Donald Trumps?
China-ETFs verzeichnen Rekordwoche aufgrund weitreichender Anreize
NVIDIA akquiriert OctoAI: Sichert sich NVIDIA damit langfristig die KI-Marktführerschaft?
Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag freundlich
Börse New York: S&P 500 am Mittag im Plus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie [Valor: 2509888 / ISIN: NL0000360618]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.10.2024 19:22:11

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

October 9, 2024

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR130 million (c. US$140 million) share repurchase program for the period October 3, 2024 through October 9, 2024.

The repurchases were made under the EUR65 million share repurchase program announced on February 29, 2024, effective from March 1, 2024 and increased by EUR65 million as announced on August 8, 2024. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period March 1, 2024 through October 9, 2024 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program  
    
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
     
Total Repurchase Amount EUR 130,000,000 
Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 61,611,032 
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 4,110,755 
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 14.99 
Start Date  March 1, 2024 
Percentage of program completed as of October 9, 202447.39% 
     
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
     
Trade DateQuantity RepurchasedAverage Purchase PriceSettlement Amount 
October 3, 2024 29,091 EUR 16.89EUR 491,394 
October 4, 2024 17,479 EUR 17.25EUR 301,551 
October 7, 2024 20,008 EUR 17.28EUR 345,816 
October 8, 2024 28,043 EUR 17.04EUR 477,971 
October 9, 2024 28,518 EUR 16.87EUR 481,078 
Total123,139EUR 17.04EUR 2,097,809 

        
1All shares purchased via Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and or Turquoise

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 29, 2024 and August 8, 2024, details of which are available on its website.

        
Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources.

More than 7,400 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar  DateYear
Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update November 142024
Full Year 2024 Earnings February 202025
Annual General Meeting April 92025
First Quarter 2025 Trading Update May 152025
Half Year 2025 Earnings August 72025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile:+31 (0) 2 02 36 32 36
E-mail:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Evelyn Tachau Brown
Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile:+377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34
E-mail:evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the Half-Year Management Report accompanying the Half Year Earnings 2024 report, available on our website https://www.sbmoffshore.com/investors/financial-disclosures.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Donnerstag um 18 Uhr live: Verständnis des Werts von Krypto-Assets in Portfolios

Krypto-Assets haben sich in den letzten Jahren zu einer immer attraktiveren Anlageklasse entwickelt, die sich in der Finanzwelt mittlerweile fest etabliert hat. Der zweite Teil der Online-Seminar-Reihe "Swiss ETF Investor Days" wird umfassende Einblicke in die aktuellen Entwicklungen und Möglichkeiten für Investitionen in diese dynamische Branche bieten.

Schnell noch kostenfrei anmelden!

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: KKR, SAP & Targa Resources – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ KKR
✅ SAP
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: KKR, SAP & Targa Resources – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:03 Why French Debt is Falling Out of Favor
11:50 Thyssenkrupp: zwischen Hammer und Amboss
09:41 Marktüberblick: SAP gesucht
09:21 SMI zeigt sich standfest
06:12 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: KKR, SAP & Targa Resources – mit François Bloch
06:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Konter nach dem Gap-Close
08.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
08.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’567.24 19.48 7CSSMU
Short 12’824.98 13.80 U4B7SU
Short 13’314.13 8.82 UIPBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’122.93 09.10.2024 17:30:04
Long 11’542.18 18.44 UF6SCU
Long 11’318.02 13.72 UBSGVU
Long 10’802.82 8.69 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rio Tinto kauft Arcadium Lithium: Milliardenschwerer Übernahme-Deal - Arcadium-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Solana Kurs Prognose: darum könnte SOL ein Uptober bevorstehen
Analysten warnen: Goldangebot wird bald den Höhepunkt erreicht haben
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
SMI beendet Handel fester -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich - Hang Seng bricht ein
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Offenbar Rechtsstreit um in Russland gestrandete Flugzeuge
Siemens erweitert Smart Infrastructure durch Übernahme von Danfoss Fire Safety - Siemens-Aktie verliert
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
US-Präsidentschaftswahl 2024: Welche Folgen hätte eine Niederlage Donald Trumps?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten