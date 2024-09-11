Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.09.2024 18:43:05

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

September 11, 2024

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR130 million (c. US$140 million) share repurchase program for the period September 5, 2024 through September 11, 2024.

The repurchases were made under the EUR65 million share repurchase program announced on February 29, 2024, effective from March 1, 2024 and increased by EUR65 million as announced on August 8, 2024. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period March 1, 2024 through September 11, 2024 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program  
    
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
     
Total Repurchase Amount EUR 130,000,000 
Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 49,537,601 
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 3,378,550 
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 14.66 
Start Date  March 1, 2024 
Percentage of program completed as of September 11, 202438.11% 
     
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
     
Trade DateQuantity RepurchasedAverage Purchase PriceSettlement Amount 
September 5, 2024 49,146 EUR 16.26EUR 799,006 
September 6, 2024 49,378 EUR 16.20EUR 799,701 
September 9, 2024 49,448 EUR 16.16EUR 799,263 
September 10, 2024 49,595 EUR 16.12EUR 799,581 
September 11, 2024 50,049 EUR 15.98EUR 799,853 
Total247,616EUR 16.14EUR 3,997,403 

        
1All shares purchased via Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and or Turquoise

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 29, 2024 and August 8, 2024, details of which are available on its website.

        
Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources.

More than 7,400 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar  DateYear
Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update November 142024
Full Year 2024 Earnings February 202025
Annual General Meeting April 92025
First Quarter 2025 Trading Update May 152025
Half Year 2025 Earnings August 72025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile:+31 (0) 2 02 36 32 36
E-mail:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Evelyn Tachau Brown
Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile:+377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34
E-mail:evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the Half-Year Management Report accompanying the Half Year Earnings 2024 report, available on our website https://www.sbmoffshore.com/investors/financial-disclosures.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten