Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’150 1.2%  SPI 16’141 1.0%  Dow 38’747 0.1%  DAX 18’570 0.9%  Euro 0.9713 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’033 1.6%  Gold 2’354 1.1%  Bitcoin 63’902 1.7%  Dollar 0.8942 0.4%  Öl 77.9 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum US-Dollar etwas schwächer
1. Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien befanden sich im Depot von Top-Investor Stanley Druckenmiller
Rohstoffrally: Experten prognostizieren anhaltenden Preisanstieg bei Metallen
Boeing-Aktie gibt dennoch ab: Boeings "Starliner" startet ersten bemannten Testflug zur ISS
Suche...
0% Kommission

SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie [Valor: 2509888 / ISIN: NL0000360618]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.06.2024 18:00:50

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

finanzen.net zero SBM Offshore NVShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

June 5, 2024

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR65 million (c. US$70 million) share repurchase program for the period May 30, 2024 through June 5, 2024.

The repurchases were made under the EUR65 million share repurchase program announced on February 29, 2024 and effective from March 1, 2024. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period March 1, 2024 through June 5, 2024 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program  
    
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
     
Total Repurchase Amount EUR 65,000,000 
Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 23,609,901 
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 1,671,454 
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 14.13 
Start Date  March 1, 2024 
Percentage of program completed as of June 5, 202436.32% 
     
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
     
Trade DateQuantity RepurchasedAverage Purchase PriceSettlement Amount 
May 30, 2024 20,306 EUR 14.09EUR 286,019 
May 31, 2024 22,589 EUR 14.08EUR 318,151 
June 3, 2024 27,500 EUR 14.09EUR 387,516 
June 4, 2024 28,164 EUR 13.94EUR 392,510 
June 5, 2024 19,864 EUR 14.16EUR 281,373 
Total 118,423 EUR 14.06EUR 1,665,569 

1All shares purchased via Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and or Turquoise
        

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 29, 2024, details of which are available on its website.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources.

More than 7,400 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar  DateYear
Half Year 2024 Earnings August 82024
Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update November 142024
Full Year 2024 Earnings February 202025
Annual General Meeting April 92025
First Quarter 2025 Trading Update May 152025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile:+31 (0) 2 02 36 32 36
E-mail:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations
Evelyn Tachau Brown
Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile:+377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34
E-mail:evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "Float4Wind®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:15 Managing Risk With S&P 500 ESG Investments
09:36 SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
09:16 Marktüberblick: Freenet nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06:36 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips unter Druck
04.06.24 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
04.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
31.05.24 Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’630.09 18.49 OBSSMU
Short 12’856.28 13.76 Y4SSMU
Short 13’390.57 8.59 SS4MUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’150.02 05.06.2024 17:31:05
Long 11’601.73 19.22 UBSMUU
Long 11’340.00 13.87
Long 10’860.26 8.87 SSRM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mt.Gox: Bitcoin-Transaktion im Milliardenwert - Unruhe am Kryptomarkt
Warum Jim Cramer empfiehlt, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu halten und nicht zu handeln - Gewinnmitnahmen durch Investoren
Warum der Euro auf seine Gewinne nicht halten kann - Zum Franken etwas schwächer
Neue Modellreihe: Lucid Motors setzt neue Massstäbe - Tesla unter Zugzwang
NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Experten empfehlen: Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel sind vielversprechend
Krypto-Analyst attestiert Bitcoin Millionenpotenzial
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger macht am Mittag Boden gut
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Fitch lässt Rating für Covered Bonds von CS bei "AAA"
Technischer Fehler: A-Aktie von Buffett-Holding Berkshire Hathaway bricht zeitweise dramatisch ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit