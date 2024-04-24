Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’371 -0.9%  SPI 15’157 -0.8%  Dow 38’393 -0.3%  DAX 18’089 -0.3%  Euro 0.9770 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’990 -0.4%  Gold 2’328 0.3%  Bitcoin 59’129 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9133 0.2%  Öl 87.9 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Kuros32581411
Top News
Ausblick: Sanofi zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Deutsche Bank öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: IBM zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Airbus stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Andritz informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
0% Kommission

SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie [Valor: 2509888 / ISIN: NL0000360618]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.04.2024 18:48:14

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

finanzen.net zero SBM Offshore NVShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

April 24, 2024

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR65 million (c. US$70 million) share repurchase program for the period April 18, 2024 through April 24, 2024.

The repurchases were made under the EUR65 million share repurchase program announced on February 29, 2024 and effective from March 1, 2024. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period March 1, 2024 through April 24, 2024 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program  
    
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
     
Total Repurchase Amount EUR 65,000,000 
Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 11,357,288 
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 796,226 
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 14.26 
Start Date  March 1, 2024 
Percentage of program completed as of April 24, 202417.47% 
     
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
     
Trade DateQuantity RepurchasedAverage Purchase PriceSettlement Amount 
April 18, 2024 23,302 EUR 14.30EUR 333,267 
April 19, 2024 21,209 EUR 14.52EUR 307,873 
April 22, 2024 23,369 EUR 14.55EUR 339,923 
April 23, 2024 22,968 EUR 14.46EUR 332,163 
April 24, 2024 26,350 EUR 14.37EUR 378,697 
Total117,198EUR 14.44EUR 1,691,923 
        

1All shares purchased via Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE and or Turquoise

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 29, 2024, details of which are available on its website.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources.

More than 7,400 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar  DateYear
First Quarter 2024 Trading Update May 82024
Half Year 2024 Earnings August 82024
Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update November 142024
Full Year 2024 Earnings February 202025
Annual General Meeting April 92025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile:+31 (0) 6 23 34 37 64
E-mail:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Evelyn Tachau Brown
Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile:+377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34
E-mail:evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer
Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.
"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "Float4Wind®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:16 BNP Paribas - Ein neuer Rohstoffzyklus
11:00 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:10 Marktüberblick: Munich Re und SAP nach Zahlen gesucht
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Rückkehr über die 18‘000er-Barriere
23.04.24 Behind the Renewed Interest in Lumber Markets
23.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
23.04.24 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
22.04.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Unsicherheiten bleiben – Berichtssaison im Fokus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’835.89 19.84 ZESSMU
Short 12’100.21 13.58 H4SSMU
Short 12’535.09 8.91 ASSM8U
SMI-Kurs: 11’370.74 24.04.2024 17:31:51
Long 10’980.00 19.23
Long 10’640.00 13.82
Long 10’204.64 8.91 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Novartis erhöht nach dynamischem Auftaktquartal die Guidance - neuer VR-Präsident
Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
UBS-Aktie tiefrot: Zahlreiche Abstimmungen bei UBS-Generalversammlung - Fortschritte bei CS-Integration
Roche-Aktie klar im Minus: Corona-Folgen zeigen in Q1 letztmals ihre Wirkung - durch starken Franken belastet
Tesla-Aktie nach Zahlen dennoch weit im Plus: Tesla in Q1 mit Gewinnrückgang
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger gewinnt am Mittag
EVOTEC-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: EVOTEC verzeichnet weniger Verlust - Ausrichtung auf profitables Wachstum
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Kühne Holding kauft Aenova Group
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"
Trump Media & Technology-Aktie sackt ab: Donald Trump qualifiziert sich für zusätzliche TMTG-Aktien

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit