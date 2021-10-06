Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

October 6, 2021

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period September 30, 2021 through October 6, 2021.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through October 6, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program Overall progress Share Repurchase Program: Total Repurchase Amount EUR 150,000,000 Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 141,002,204 Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 9,368,000 Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 15.05 Start Date August 5, 2021 Percentage of program completed as at October 6, 2021 94.00% Overview of details of last 5 trading days: Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount September 30, 2021 186,000 EUR 15.30 EUR 2,844,980 October 1, 2021 248,000 EUR 15.21 EUR 3,771,186 October 4, 2021 184,000 EUR 15.33 EUR 2,820,267 October 5, 2021 189,000 EUR 15.53 EUR 2,934,919 October 6, 2021 257,000 EUR 15.38 EUR 3,953,014 Total1 1,064,000 EUR 15.34 EUR 16,324,366 1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE





This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on August 5, 2021, details of which are available on its website.

Corporate Profile

The Company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company employs approximately 4,570 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies "SBM Offshore” or "the Company” are sometimes used for convenience.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar Date Year Trading Update 3Q 2021 – Press Release November 11 2021 Full Year 2021 Earnings – Press Release February 10 2022 Annual General Meeting April 6 2022 Trading Update 1Q 2022 – Press Release May 12 2022 Half Year 2022 Earnings – Press Release August 4 2022



