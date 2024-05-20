Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.05.2024 17:30:00

Weekly report share buyback from May 13 to May 17, 2024

Technip Energies
23.22 EUR 0.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 13, 2024, to May 17, 2024.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Regarding shares to be cancelled:


 

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
Technip Energies NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/13/2024 NL0014559478 0 0,000000 XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/14/2024 NL0014559478 0 0,000000 XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/15/2024 NL0014559478 0 0,000000 XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/16/2024 NL0014559478 1 564 22,973964 XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/17/2024 NL0014559478 234 23,000000 XPAR
    TOTAL 1 798 22,977352  


 

Regarding shares to be used to fulfil the company’s obligations under equity compensation plans:


 

Name of the issuer Identity Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/13/2024 NL0014559478 0 0,000000 XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/14/2024 NL0014559478 0 0,000000 XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/15/2024 NL0014559478 0 0,000000 XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/16/2024 NL0014559478 824 22,968131 XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 5/17/2024 NL0014559478 0 0,000000 XPAR
    TOTAL 824 22,968131  


 

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.technipenergies.com/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investors relations

Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel: +44 203 429 3929
Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Lead
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne


 

Attachment


