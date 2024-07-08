|
08.07.2024 17:30:00
Weekly report share buyback from July 1st to July 5, 2024
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 1st 2024, to July 5, 2024.
These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.
Regarding shares to be cancelled:
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|7/1/2024
|NL0014559478
|21 000
|21,450847
|XPAR
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|7/2/2024
|NL0014559478
|21 000
|20,993181
|XPAR
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|7/3/2024
|NL0014559478
|21 000
|21,498304
|XPAR
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|7/4/2024
|NL0014559478
|21 000
|21,777461
|XPAR
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|7/5/2024
|NL0014559478
|21 000
|22,140039
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|105 000
|21,571966
Regarding shares to be used to fulfil the company’s obligations under equity compensation plans:
|Name of the issuer
|Identity
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|7/1/2024
|NL0014559478
|9 000
|21,448904
|XPAR
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|7/2/2024
|NL0014559478
|9 000
|20,982473
|XPAR
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|7/3/2024
|NL0014559478
|9 000
|21,493971
|XPAR
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|7/4/2024
|NL0014559478
|9 000
|21,769276
|XPAR
|TECHNIP ENERGIES NV
|724500FLODI49NSCIP70
|7/5/2024
|NL0014559478
|9 000
|22,136178
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|45 000
|21,566160
For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.technipenergies.com/notice-trading-own-shares.
About Technip Energies
Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.
Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.
Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.
For further information: www.ten.com.
Contacts
Investors relations
Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel: +44 203 429 3929
Email: Phillip Lindsay
Media Relations
Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Lead
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne
Attachment
Analysen zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs
