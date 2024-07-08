Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.07.2024 17:30:00

Weekly report share buyback from July 1st to July 5, 2024

Technip Energies
22.08 EUR 0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from July 1st 2024, to July 5, 2024.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Regarding shares to be cancelled:

Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP707/1/2024NL001455947821 00021,450847XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP707/2/2024NL001455947821 00020,993181XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP707/3/2024NL001455947821 00021,498304XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP707/4/2024NL001455947821 00021,777461XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP707/5/2024NL001455947821 00022,140039XPAR
   TOTAL105 00021,571966 

Regarding shares to be used to fulfil the company’s obligations under equity compensation plans:

Name of the issuerIdentityDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP707/1/2024NL00145594789 00021,448904XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP707/2/2024NL00145594789 00020,982473XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP707/3/2024NL00145594789 00021,493971XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP707/4/2024NL00145594789 00021,769276XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP707/5/2024NL00145594789 00022,136178XPAR
   TOTAL45 00021,566160 

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.technipenergies.com/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investors relations

Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel: +44 203 429 3929
Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Lead
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne

Attachment


