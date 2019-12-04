+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
04.12.2019 20:20:00

WEDI Honors Health IT Industry Leaders at the WEDI Winter Conference through Annual Awards

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WEDI, the nation's leading nonprofit authority on the use of health IT to create efficiencies in health care information exchange and a trusted advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced today the winners of its annual awards program. Each award recipient was announced during the 2019 WEDI Winter Conference in Arlington, Va. on Wednesday, December 4.

"The WEDI Board of Directors is privileged to work alongside of so many respected experts and thought leaders, and this is our opportunity to recognize the advances they are making to impact health care efficiency through the use of information technology," said Charles W. Stellar, president and CEO of WEDI. "We had many incredibly worthy nominees, and we are so thankful for each of these individual's and organization's tireless efforts, dedication and commitment. Congratulations to all the 2019 award winners, and we thank you for your unwavering support."

Andrew H. Melczer Leadership in Volunteerism Award – Named in memory of Andrew H. Melczer who exemplified these characteristics through his volunteerism with WEDI, this award recognizes an individual who has provided exemplary service by giving their time to the association and health care IT industry activities on a national basis. The late Andy Melczer committed his career to health care and devoted his life to helping, teaching and sharing with others. Heather McComas of the American Medical Association is the 2019 recipient of the Melczer Award.

Chair's Award – This award is presented at the discretion of WEDI's Chair to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the advancement of specific WEDI initiatives. The 2019 recipients of this award are

  • Laurie Burckhardt, WPS Health Solutions
  • Ed Hafner, Change Healthcare
  • Tom Meyers, America's Health Insurance Plans
  • Nancy Spector, American Medical Association

Distinguished Service Award – This award recognizes individuals who have provided significant leadership to the fulfillment of the mission, objectives, programs and overall volunteer activities of WEDI through participation in committees, workgroups, PAGs, Board of Directors, among others. Following are the 2019 recipients of this award:

  • Matthew Albright, Zelis Payments
  • Pam Grosze, PNC Bank
  • David Haugen, Minnesota Department of Health
  • John Kelly, Edifecs
  • Laurie Woodrome, LabCorp

Excellence in Health IT Award – Recognizing an individual or organization's contribution to the advancement of health information technology and eCommerce technology in health care, the 2019 Excellence in Health IT Award recipient is Health Level Seven International (HL7).

HIT Government Champion Award – This award recognizes exceptional government personnel who have supported policy that advances the health IT industry. This person has also been an active ally of WEDI and has helped build government support on new initiatives. The 2019 HIT Government Champion Award was presented to Alix Goss, National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics.

Louis W. Sullivan Award – Named in honor of the former HHS Secretary who was instrumental in the creation of WEDI and initiating the health care industry's ongoing commitment to improving health care through the development of standards for administrative simplification, the Honorable Louis W. Sullivan, MD, this award recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves through their leadership, vision and achievements in advancing the efficiency of health care. The 2019 Sullivan Award was presented to Donald Rucker, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.

Outstanding Corporate Leadership Award – This award recognizes the WEDI Member organization that displays the highest level of commitment and corporate involvement in the work and activities of WEDI each year. The 2019 awardee is Change Healthcare.

Outstanding Corporate Sponsor Award – Recognizes a vendor who has served as a strong champion in health IT through their continued commitment to WEDI's sponsorship programs throughout the year. The 2019 recipient of this award is Softheon.

Outstanding Leadership Award – This award recognizes Workgroup/Taskforce or Subworkgroup (SWG) Co-Chairs who have consistently contributed toward the growth, success and impact their group has made on the industry. Following are the 2019 recipients of this award:

  • Janice Bakos, Aetna
  • Stephanie Bronshvayg, athenahealth
  • Tina Grande, Healthcare Leadership Council
  • Ed Hafner, Change Healthcare
  • Marilyn Zigmund Luke, America's Health Insurance Plans

Volunteer Service Award – This certificate recognizes a leader on the rise – someone making a real contribution and difference within WEDI. This award recognizes someone who has actively supported the efforts of their workgroup, subworkgroup or taskforce through their commitment, leadership, team play and productivity. Following are the 2019 recipients of this award:

  • Bob Dieterle, Enable Care, LLC
  • Rick Geimer, Lantana Consulting Group
  • Celine Lefebvre, American Medical Association
  • Patrick Murta, Humana
  • Nancy Spector, American Medical Association
  • Rob Tennant, MGMA

For more information on the 2019 awardees or on the WEDI Winter Conference, please visit http://www.wedi.org.

About WEDI
WEDI is the leading authority on the use of health IT to improve health care information exchange in order to enhance the quality of care, improve efficiency, and reduce costs of our nation's health care system. WEDI was formed in 1991 by the Secretary of Health and Human Services and was designated in the 1996 HIPAA legislation as an advisor to HHS. WEDI's membership includes a broad coalition of organizations, including hospitals, providers, health plans, vendors, government agencies, consumers, not-for-profit organizations, and standards development organizations. To learn more, visit http://www.wedi.org and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

 

SOURCE WEDI

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:49
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15:45
Vontobel: Alibaba ging in Hongkong an die Börse
13:40
Gold legt deutlich zu und zieht andere Edelmetalle mit
09:02
SMI-Anleger genervt von Trump-Politik
03.12.19
JB Foundation Contribution Tracker Certificate auf den ESG Basket
02.12.19
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

S+B-Aktie hebt ab: SIX nimmt Handel mit Schmolz + Bickenbach nach GV wieder auf
Paket von Flughafen Zürich-Aktien wurde zu 167,00 Franken je Stück verkauft - Aktie klar tiefer
SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- US-Börsen verlieren -- DAX wieder unter 13'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Edisun-Vizepräsident Hans Nef ist tödlich verunfallt
Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Wall Street grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Wall Street-Experte: Der Bullenmarkt ist noch nicht am Ende
Tesla rückt erneut ins Visier der US-Börsenaufsicht SEC
Credit Suisse bullish: Dieses Weltraum-Unternehmen ist äusserst vielversprechend
ABB-Aktien im Zuge von Abspaltungsfantasien rege gesucht
Kuros-Aktie im Minus: Kuros beschafft sich über Kapitalerhöhung Millionen Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mögliche Annäherung im Handelsstreit stützt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Wall Street grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Der Dow präsentiert sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwoch von seinen Vortagesverlusten erholen. Auch der DAX legte im Verlauf kräftig zu. An den asiatischen Aktienplätzen ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;