Wedgewood Weddings Celebrates Iconic New Venue in Carlsbad by the Sea

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wedgewood Weddings, the nation's largest wedding venue provider, announced its latest acquisition: the iconic windmill property in Carlsbad, California.

Now named 'The Carlsbad Windmill by Wedgewood Weddings,' the company is revitalizing the building in keeping with the eye-catching architecture. The venue is open for tours and bookings now, and wedding celebrations will commence at the renovated site in early 2020.

Wedgewood Weddings is investing over $1 million in the total transformation of the ballroom, dedicated ceremony space, new cocktail patio and an extravagant bridal suite. The updated space will showcase neutral, modern luxe decor giving it a distinct urban style.

Wedgewood Weddings President, Bill Zaruka said, "We're thrilled to strengthen our commitment to Southern California. This iconic landmark has always been a local focal point, and revitalizing the structure to restore it as a place of celebration is inspiring. By partnering on-site with the Windmill Food Hall and Carlsbad by the Sea Hotel, the entire area will benefit from the rejuvenation."

Carlsbad is a popular tourist city, and the windmill is adjacent to the Carlsbad Flower Fields, Premium Outlets, Legoland, and the Pacific Ocean. This means couples inviting out-of-town guests can offer an abundance of entertainment options. The adjoining food hall and hotel make the site especially attractive for all couples, including anyone planning a destination wedding.

This announcement marks Wedgewood Weddings' 41st venue nationwide, and the company plans to continue investing in California. From its roots in Ventura County in 1986, the company head office is in Temecula, and the new windmill site has sister venues in Fallbrook and San Clemente, both an easy drive from the San Diego metro area. Wedgewood Weddings specializes in all-inclusive wedding packages designed to relieve the stress of wedding planning for busy couples – making it a great match for San Diegans and anyone in the Beach Cities.

Proud to be the wedding provider of choice for couples who prioritize enjoying their engagement over tweaking wedding logistics, Wedgewood Weddings is known for its outstanding venues and dedicated staff who excel at looking after every detail before, during, and after a special event. With the addition of The Carlsbad Windmill by Wedgewood Weddings, the company now has 14 venues in Southern California. These properties span a range of sought-after styles from classic to rustic – and each venue provides indoor and outdoor celebration options.

Established in 1986, Wedgewood Weddings now has 41 venues nationwide and hosts thousands of spectacular weddings every year. The all-inclusive wedding company is known for its award-winning venues and customizable event packages. Their mission is making every wedding feel easy, fun, stress-free and romantic. All their team members are committed to alleviating wedding stress and enjoy working with couples to make their wedding as unique as their love story.

