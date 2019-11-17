+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
17.11.2019 16:52:00

WeChat Pay Wins the People's Choice for the Harnessing the Winds of Change Award at the London Business School Real Innovation Awards 2019

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, WeChat Pay was revealed as the people's choice for the Harnessing the Winds of Change Award at the London Business School Real Innovation Awards 2019. Since its launch in 2013, WeChat Pay has swiftly become the undoubted leader in China's mobile payment industry. In 2019, WeChat Pay's payment transactions exceeded one billion times per day, and its cross-border payment business has officially entered more than 60 overseas countries and regions, making it an excellent way for global merchants to quickly and effectively connect with Chinese tourists.

WeChat Pay Wins the People’s Choice for the Harnessing the Winds of Change Award at the London Business School Real Innovation Awards 2019

"WeChat Pay harnesses the drive of China's thriving digital economy, transforming not only the convenience of the online payment experience, but also by optimising in-person payment scenarios," explained WeChat Pay Senior Director Dave Fan. "We will continue working with our global partners to extend our convenient payment experience overseas, so that global businesses may share the dividends of China's growing outbound travel market, and we will endeavour to contribute even more to the innovation of the global payment industry."

The people's choice winner was chosen via public ballot, demonstrating the wide recognition of WeChat Pay's innovations in the payment industry. Originally a social app, WeChat garnered a massive user base through continuously improving and optimising its features, enabling people to send voice, image and video messages and connect with friends. Building on this consumer-centricity, WeChat Pay has gradually penetrated every aspect of people's lives, connecting users with businesses via WeChat Mini Programs, WeChat Coupons, and a range of other functions both online and offline. Users can enjoy convenient services whenever they need, and even use facial recognition to pay from their WeChat account when they forget to bring their mobile phone, while merchants can improve their management efficiency and discover new possibilities for delivering innovative services.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wechat-pay-wins-the-peoples-choice-for-the-harnessing-the-winds-of-change-award-at-the-london-business-school-real-innovation-awards-2019-300959626.html

SOURCE Wechat Pay

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.11.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.11.19
OPEC sieht Ölmarkt Anfang 2020 überversorgt
15.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
15.11.19
SMI fester erwartet
15.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel auf long wohl gescheitert / Adecco – Widerstand verhindert weiteren Anstieg
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktienmärkte im Rally-Modus: Studie ermittelt die Gründe für die neuen Rekordstände
KW 46: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Tesla Model 3 zieht an Hyundai Ioniq vorbei - "effizientestes E-Auto"
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken unter 1,09
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
KW 46: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
QIAGEN-Aktie zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt: Mehrere Interessenbekundungen
Warum der Euro zu Franken und Dollar steigt
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stürzt ab: Aurora Cannabis schockt mit Umsatzeinbruch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Markt wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es etwas ruhiger zu. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich überwiegend freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB