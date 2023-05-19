Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.05.2023 03:00:00

Webull Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Celebrates First Anniversary and Continues to Expand Across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webull Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("Webull Singapore"), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation ("Webull"), is proud to announce that it has achieved significant growth and expansion since its launch on 21 May 2022. Webull has over 17 million users globally and is one of the leading online trading platforms in the United States. Webull Singapore has grown its user base significantly in the past year, surpassing 200,000 users by the end of its first year.

"On our first anniversary, we are proud of our achievements, and we would like to express our gratitude to our loyal clients and dedicated staff who have made this milestone possible," said Bernard Teo, CEO of Webull Singapore and Head of Asia-Pacific for Webull. "We will continue to enhance our trading platform and introduce new products to benefit our users."

Webull Singapore's mission is to provide traders with the best trading experience by offering low-commission trading, world class technology, real-time quotes and a wealth of educational resources. The company launched Moneybull, a wealth management tool designed to help customers earn a yield on idle cash, for margin accounts in March 2023, and China-A Shares in April 2023, offering new opportunities for investors interested in the Chinese market. Webull Singapore will unveil its Regular Savings Plan, allowing users to effortlessly engage in dollar-cost averaging for their investments on 21 May.

Webull is constantly pursuing opportunities to expand its business in Asia-Pacific, with new business launches in Australia in December 2022 and Japan in April 2023. Last month, Webull received Approval-In-Principle for a Capital Markets Services Licence in Malaysia. Webull is focused on providing additional investment products and tools for the benefit of its clients and expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Webull trading platform can be accessed on both mobile and desktop. The mobile application can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, and the desktop application can be downloaded through Webull Singapore's website at https://www.webull.com.sg.

For more information about Webull Singapore, please visit Webull Singapore's website at https://www.webull.com.sg. For media inquiries, please contact pr@webull.com.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Webull serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to financial markets worldwide. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, South Africa and Japan.


