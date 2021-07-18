SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’688 -0.9%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’812 -1.0%  Bitcoin 29’240 0.6%  Dollar 0.9196 0.2%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
18.07.2021 13:54:00

Webull Driverless Vehicle and Agricultural Robot Realized "Online Farming"

QINGDAO, China, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, 20 foreign media journalists visited Qingdao Webull Intelligent Technology to witness "online farming" conducted by unmanned agricultural robots.

Webull Driverless Vehicle and Agricultural Robot Realized

In recent years, China is promoting the development of agriculture through science and technology. How to increase farmer's income and get intelligent solutions for efficient and intelligent agricultural production becomes a vital challenge, which is also the trend of agricultural development in the future.

Webull believes the intelligent agriculture relies on the trinity solution of "agriculture cloud platform + driverless vehicle + work robot".

Webull Intelligent Technology is engaged in the research and development of unmanned agricultural robots. Through the cloud platform, it can give instructions to the unmanned vehicles in the field remotely, and can carry out unmanned management of the whole process of farmland, such as spraying, weeding and picking, to replace 70% of the manual work. It can also collect data in real time to provide accurate data support for all aspects of agricultural production.

Webull developed the picking robot which is equipped with modules such as robot perception, motion control, planning and interaction, it receives and processes information through the central computing unit, microcomputer control module, sensor module, etc. At present, it can complete within 0.2s within 1 square meter. The single-handed picking speed is 8 seconds/piece, and the recovery rate is close to 80%.

Webull Tank series driverless vehicle which adopt a crawler chassis with electric drive, a water tank capacity of 900L, a driving speed of 0-6km/h, suitable for standardized orchard spraying, mowing, transportation, picking and plants data collection.

During the Novel Coronavirus pneumonia, the first indoor unmanned disinfection robot was completed and put into operation in the hospital. It can greatly block the spread of virus, make it safer and save manpower. Based on laser slam technology, this disinfection robot can construct scene map, position and navigate in real time, and plan path independently.

Yin Benqiang, CEO of Qingdao Webull Inelligence, said that the combination of driverless technology and agriculture is to solve the problem of "who will do farm work" Through driverless, big data, 5G and Beidou navigation technology, motion control, neural network learning, multispectral, a variety of work functions of work robots in complex scenes can be realized.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webull-driverless-vehicle-and-agricultural-robot-realized-online-farming-301336068.html

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province

﻿

