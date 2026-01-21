Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'170 -0.8%  SPI 18'199 -0.7%  Dow 48'489 -1.8%  DAX 24'703 -1.0%  Euro 0.9275 0.2%  EStoxx50 5'892 -0.6%  Gold 4'842 1.7%  Bitcoin 70'923 1.7%  Dollar 0.7914 0.2%  Öl 64.1 0.1% 
Webuild Aktie

21.01.2026 08:11:17

Webuild Group JV Secures $643 Mln Contracts For Westshore Interchange Construction In Florida

Webuild
8.39 USD 3.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Lane, the U.S. subsidiary of Webuild Group (IMPJY, WBD.MI, WBDR.MI), with its joint venture partner, Superior Construction, has signed contracts totaling $643 million to build the Westshore Interchange, an infrastructure project by the Florida Department of Transportation in the Tampa Bay area.

The project will modernize and improve safety and traffic capacity on key arteries such as I-275, SR 60 and Veterans Expressway.

The work, which has begun already, includes the construction of new elevated ramps for easier access to the Tampa International Airport, wider lanes on State Road 60, connections to express lanes, and improved infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

They will also link northern and southern areas of the highway through new underpasses and bridges.

An estimated 400,000 vehicles are expected to benefit from reduced travel times a day once this proposed project is completed.

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

